iPhone 16e vs iPhone 15: Know if you should you give up on premium features such as Dynamic Island and dual-camera setup for AI.

Apple finally launched the much-awaited iPhone 16e yesterday, previously referred to as the iPhone SE 4. The model has been highly anticipated, particularly due to the promise of flagship performance at mid-range pricing, and for the most part, Apple seems to have delivered. However, the pricing is certainly on the higher end, coming in at ₹59,900. This naturally invites comparisons with the iPhone 15, which is also available at a similar price. Arguably, the iPhone 15 offers more advanced hardware, except for the processor. So, which phone is right for you? Read on for a detailed comparison.

iPhone 16e vs iPhone 15: Key Differences Right from the start, you can tell that the iPhone 16e is quite different from the iPhone 15 when it comes to cameras. The iPhone 16e features a single-camera setup, whereas the iPhone 15 comes with a dual-camera system consisting of a 48MP main camera alongside a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The iPhone 16e, on the other hand, has only a 48MP single-camera setup, which Apple has enhanced with its Fusion camera technology. This allows it to achieve 2x optical-quality results.

Is it a true hardware replacement? Not quite, but it does deliver impressive results based on our initial testing of the iPhone 16 series. That said, if you frequently use the ultra-wide-angle lens, you will certainly miss it. The iPhone 16e also misses out on key video features such as Cinematic mode, which the iPhone 15 does offer.

Also, both phones output images at 24MP by default.

Design and Build Both phones feature a glass and aluminium construction, with a glass front and back along with an aluminium frame. Additionally, both come with IP68 dust and water resistance.

For the most part, the design is identical, but the iPhone 15 features the Dynamic Island instead of the notch, which the iPhone 16e retains—reminiscent of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 13. The rear design is also different, with the iPhone 15 sporting a diagonal dual-camera layout, while the iPhone 16e has a single-camera setup.

Display Both phones feature Super Retina XDR OLED displays, running at 60Hz. However, there is a difference in brightness. While both are OLED panels and measure 6.1 inches, the iPhone 16e has a peak brightness of 1,200 nits compared to the iPhone 15's 2,000 nits.

So, if you're looking for a phone that performs better outdoors in bright sunlight, the iPhone 15 is the superior choice.

Performance and Battery Now, coming to performance—the biggest upgrade for the iPhone 16e is the Apple A18 chip, a 3nm processor that enables Apple Intelligence features. It is a hexa-core chip with a four-core GPU.

By comparison, the iPhone 15 is powered by the Apple A16 Bionic, a 4nm hexa-core processor with a five-core GPU. While the iPhone 16e does gain an edge due to its newer Apple A18 chip, it should be noted that the iPhone 16e's version of the A18 has a five-core GPU, whereas the standard iPhone 16 has a six-core GPU.

Both phones offer up to 512GB of storage, but reports suggest that the iPhone 16e has 8GB of RAM, compared to the iPhone 15's 6GB. This may be one reason why the iPhone 15 does not support Apple Intelligence features, while the iPhone 16e does.

In terms of battery life, Apple has not disclosed the exact battery capacity of the iPhone 16e, but it is rated for 26 hours of video playback. Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 is rated for 20 hours of video playback, giving the iPhone 16e an advantage in this regard.

Software The iPhone 16e runs iOS 18.4 out of the box, while the iPhone 15 originally launched with iOS 17 but now runs the latest iOS 18.3.1 update. Both phones will receive software support for years to come, but naturally, the iPhone 16e, being the newer model, will receive updates for a slightly longer period. However, that remains to be seen.

iPhone 16e vs iPhone 15: Which One Should You Buy? While both the iPhone 16e and iPhone 15 phones are quite different on paper, there are key differences, including cameras, hardware, and features like the Dynamic Island. So, if you want these specific features—such as a dual-camera setup consisting of an ultra-wide lens and the Dynamic Island for a refreshing experience—the iPhone 15 is certainly the phone to get.

Especially more so, considering you can now consistently find the 128GB model of the iPhone 15 for around ₹60,000 on websites like Amazon, and for much less if you buy the phone offline.

Now, the latter does pack in quite a fast processor, which would be great for gaming.

So, if you value performance and features like Apple Intelligence more than anything and are okay with the notch from older iPhone generations, you will be happy with the iPhone 16e. Not only does it get better battery life on paper, as per Apple's specs, but it certainly has an edge when it comes to functionality—and that primarily has to do with the new age AI tricks.