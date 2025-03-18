Apple's most anticipated smartphone, the iPhone 17 Air has been gaining much attention as design, dummy units, features, and other crucial information have started to surface online. This new model is expected to bring several changes to the entire iPhone 17 lineup, making a big shift for Apple during launch. Firstly, with the iPhone 17 Air, Apple may discontinue the Plus variants altogether. Additionally, the smartphone could bring some hardware enhancement to other smartphones in the series, which we have been waiting for a very long time. Therefore, if you have been keeping up with all the latest information surrounding iPhone 17 Air, then know why this new model will be the first of a kind and why people are showing interest.

iPhone 17 Air: What makes it unique Slimmest iPhone: After the iPhone 6 launch in 2014, the iPhone 17 Air could wear the crown of the slimmest iPhone model in 2025. Reportedly, it will be the ultra-slim model which could retain a slimness of about 5.5mm to 6mm. Additionally, it will be the first “Air” model in the iPhone series after the iPad Air and MacBook Air, marking a whole new product for the company.

ProMotion display: In iPhone history, the iPhone 17 Air would be the first non-Pro model to feature an OLED display with ProMotion technology. This display upgrade will enable the iPhone to support 120Hz refresh rate and Always-on-Display features. Additionally, Apple could introduce a new 6.6-inch display size as well as the iPhone 17 Air model in the flagship segment.

Single rear camera: While we have seen iPhones with single rear cameras before, the iPhone 17 Air camera grabs much attention for its new camera bar design and a 48MP sensor. Additionally, it could be the first single-camera iPhone that would cost above $1000 raising many eyebrows during launch.

24MP selfie camera: After years of iPhone innovations, Apple is finally upgrading its selfie camera with the iPhone 17 Air model. Reports suggest that the iPhone 17 Air could come with a 24MP front-facing camera. This upgrade is also expected to come to other iPhone 17 series models, marking a significant upgrade.

