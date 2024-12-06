iPhone 17 Air launch in 2025: Here’s everything we know so far
Apple is to launch iPhone 17 Air next year, here’s everything we know about the newest iPhone model.
iPhone 16 series recently made its debut in the global market, gaining much popularity for its upgrades, AI features, and the new Camera Control button. While the dust has settled for this year’s flagships, tech enthusiasts are already looking forward to 2025 and waiting for the launch of the iPhone 17 series. While rumours spreading around, Apple is expected to launch a new model this year which is expected to be named the iPhone 17 Air. This new upcoming iPhone will likely replace the Plus variant, therefore, it has already created much hype among Apple fans. Know what the iPhone 17 Air would look like including its specs, features, and other details.