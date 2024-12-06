iPhone 17 Air launch in 2025: Here’s everything we know so far

iPhone 16 series recently made its debut in the global market, gaining much popularity for its upgrades, AI features, and the new Camera Control button. While the dust has settled for this year’s flagships, tech enthusiasts are already looking forward to 2025 and waiting for the launch of the iPhone 17 series. While rumours spreading around, Apple is expected to launch a new model this year which is expected to be named the iPhone 17 Air. This new upcoming iPhone will likely replace the Plus variant, therefore, it has already created much hype among Apple fans. Know what the iPhone 17 Air would look like including its specs, features, and other details.

Also read: Nothing launches iconic Snake game widget: Download, play, and challenge your high score now

iPhone 17 Air: What we know

iPhone 17 Air: Design and display

The iPhone 17 Air is expected to be the slimmest iPhone model which will fall between 5 and 6mm in thickness. For reference, it will be slimmer than the iPhone 6 which retained a 6.9mm thickness. The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.6-inch OLED display with a narrower Dynamic Island. On the rear panel, it is expected to feature a single-lens camera like the iPhone SE models and it may come with only one speaker at the top.

For display, Apple is expected to use the ProMotion displays for all iPhone 17 models, providing a 120Hz refresh rate and Always on Display feature. It is also expected to be protected with upgraded anti-reflective coating and ceramic shield.

Also read: Motorola G35 5G India price, full specs leaked days before launch: All you need to know

iPhone 17 Air: Camera

Reportedly, the iPhone 17 Air may have only a single rear camera with 48MP resolution. Whereas, on the front, it may come with a 12MP TrueDepth selfie camera. However, note that the rumours surrounding the camera feature are slim, therefore we may have to wait a little longer on what Apple has planned.

iPhone 17 Air: Performance, battery, and software

For performance, the iPhone 17 Air will likely be powered by an A19 chip fabricated with TSMC’s N3P process. This new chipset will likley provide increased performance efficiency to the smartphone. Analyst Jeff Pu also revealed that the iPhone 17 Air may stick to 8GB RAM instead of 12GB RAM as it's speculated for the iPhone 17 Pro Max model. Lastly, the smartphone is expected to run on the new iOS 19 version which is expected to be unveiled in June 2025.

Also read: OnePlus 13 Amazon availability confirmed ahead of India launch- All details

Since it's a slimmer iPhone model, Apple may bring some compromises on the battery front. However, we are yet to know the exact battery size for iPhone 17 Air. Reportedly, Apple is currently working on new technology for easily removable batteries that will allow easy repair.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!