iPhone 17 Air launch in 2025: Here’s everything we know so far

iPhone 16 series recently made its debut in the global market, gaining much popularity for its upgrades, AI features, and the new Camera Control button. While the dust has settled for this year's flagships, tech enthusiasts are already looking forward to 2025 and waiting for the launch of the iPhone 17 series. While rumours spreading around, Apple is expected to launch a new model this year which is expected to be named the iPhone 17 Air. This new upcoming iPhone will likely replace the Plus variant, therefore, it has already created much hype among Apple fans. Know what the iPhone 17 Air would look like including its specs, features, and other details.

iPhone 17 Air: What we know iPhone 17 Air: Design and display The iPhone 17 Air is expected to be the slimmest iPhone model which will fall between 5 and 6mm in thickness. For reference, it will be slimmer than the iPhone 6 which retained a 6.9mm thickness. The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.6-inch OLED display with a narrower Dynamic Island. On the rear panel, it is expected to feature a single-lens camera like the iPhone SE models and it may come with only one speaker at the top.

For display, Apple is expected to use the ProMotion displays for all iPhone 17 models, providing a 120Hz refresh rate and Always on Display feature. It is also expected to be protected with upgraded anti-reflective coating and ceramic shield.

iPhone 17 Air: Camera Reportedly, the iPhone 17 Air may have only a single rear camera with 48MP resolution. Whereas, on the front, it may come with a 12MP TrueDepth selfie camera. However, note that the rumours surrounding the camera feature are slim, therefore we may have to wait a little longer on what Apple has planned.

iPhone 17 Air: Performance, battery, and software For performance, the iPhone 17 Air will likely be powered by an A19 chip fabricated with TSMC’s N3P process. This new chipset will likley provide increased performance efficiency to the smartphone. Analyst Jeff Pu also revealed that the iPhone 17 Air may stick to 8GB RAM instead of 12GB RAM as it's speculated for the iPhone 17 Pro Max model. Lastly, the smartphone is expected to run on the new iOS 19 version which is expected to be unveiled in June 2025.

Since it's a slimmer iPhone model, Apple may bring some compromises on the battery front. However, we are yet to know the exact battery size for iPhone 17 Air. Reportedly, Apple is currently working on new technology for easily removable batteries that will allow easy repair.