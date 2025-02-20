As of now, we are months away from the iPhone 17 series launch, but it is already making headlines via leaks and rumours. While the iPhone 16 series has not lost its popularity as it has become one of the most selling flagship products. But, people are rooting for the iPhone 17 series, since it is slated for major upgrades. Another reason for buyers to be excited is the new iPhone 17 Air model which will be known as ultra-thin iPhone and will likely replace the Plus models altogether. But, will it be better than the iPhone 17 Pro models? Well, to find out, we have curated a comparison between the iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Pro based on what we expect Apple to launch this year.

iPhone 17 Air vs iPhone 17 Pro: Which will be the high-end model? Since the iPhone 17 Air is expected to replace the Plus models, it will likely be placed between the standard iPhone 17 and the iPhone 17 Pro. Therefore, the iPhone 17 Pro models will be costlier and will be known as the high-end model. In terms of pricing, we expect the iPhone 17 Air to be priced similar to the iPhone 16 Plus. However, we are yet to get confirmation surrounding these claims.

iPhone 17 Air vs iPhone 17 Pro: Design and display In terms of design, the iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Pro will be quite different. Reportedly, the ultra-thin model is expected to be slimmer than the iPhone 6 and could measure around 5mm which is a significant reduction. Additionally, the iPhone 17 Air will likely feature a single rear camera setup, titanium frame, and glass build that will reduce the weight while maintaining durability. The smartphone will likely feature a ProMotion display offering a 120Hz refresh rate.

On the other hand, the iPhone 17 Pro could also go through design changes with the camera module. There are also speculations that Apple may bring back the aluminium frame, even though it will make the smartphone heavier. iPhone 17 Pro models may retain the triple camera setup but gain significant display upgrades.

iPhone 17 Air vs iPhone 17 Pro: Performance and battery The iPhone 17 Air is expected to be powered by the A19 chip paired with 8GB RAM. On the other hand, the iPhone 17 Pro could come with an A19 Pro chip that may likely offer a 12GB RAM upgrade. The chip will likely be built with a 2nd generation 3nm process, providing a performance boost. We can also expect new Apple intelligence upgrades with the iOS 19 update. For battery, the iPhone 17 Air may likely comprise battery life considering the thickness of the smartphone. But we can expect some upgrades with the iPhone 17 Pro.