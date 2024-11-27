iPhone 17 Air vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim: Rumoured specs, features, and more compared
iPhone 17 Air vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim: Know what the new slimmer flagship model by leading smartphone brands will look like in 2025.
Apple and Samsung are again set for a big competition as both brands are expected to launch their ultra-slim smartphones next year. Both companies are rumoured to introduce slimmer versions of their flagship smartphone series which will likely be known as the iPhone 17 Air and Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim. These smartphones are expected to be thin and lightweight, which may offer a whole new range of flagship smartphones in the market.