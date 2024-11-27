Apple and Samsung are again set for a big competition as both brands are expected to launch their ultra-slim smartphones next year. Both companies are rumoured to introduce slimmer versions of their flagship smartphone series which will likely be known as the iPhone 17 Air and Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim. These smartphones are expected to be thin and lightweight, which may offer a whole new range of flagship smartphones in the market.

Over the past few weeks, several leaks surrounding the iPhone 17 Air and Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim have been surfacing online, revealing plans for what Apple and Samsung may launch in 2025. Based on leaks, let’s have a look at which slimmer model will dominate the market in 2025.

iPhone 17 Air vs Samsung Galaxy S25

Design and display: In terms of design, the iPhone 17 Air is expected to be the slimmest iPhone model with just 6mm of thickness. However, note that with a slimmer profile, the company may have to go through several compromises. On the other hand, the Galaxy S25 slim dimensions are still unknown, however, rumours suggest that it may fall between 7.2mm to 7.5mm in thickness. While it may not be as thin as the iPhone 17 Air, it is expected to be known as the slimmest Samsung Galaxy model.

In terms of display, the iPhone 17 Air is rumoured to feature a 6.6-inch OLED display with ProMotion technology, offering a 120Hz refresh rate. As far as Samsung is concerned, the Galaxy S25 Slim will likely feature a 6.55-inch display.

Performance: In terms of performance, the iPhone 17 Air is expected to be powered by an A19 chip fabricated with TSMC’s 3rd generation 3nm processes, boosting improved performance. Whereas, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim will likely feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite or Exynos 2500 chip. Therefore, both devices will offer flagship performance. With the slimmer model, we may also see new AI features in both devices.



Camera: For the camera, iPhone 17 Air will likely feature a single rear sensor with 48MP resolution and 2x optical zoom. Over the weeks, several tipsters and reports have confirmed the single lens camera to reduce smartphone thickness and weight. Therefore, this may come as a big challenge for Apple, since it may resemble Apple’s SE-series smartphone.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim could feature a triple camera setup that may include a 200MP main camera, a 50MP telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom and an ultrawide camera. It is rumoured that Samsung is taking camera inspiration from Vivo X200 Pro Mini which was earlier launched in China.

Battery: Lastly, the battery features for iPhone 17 Air and Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim have been kept under covers. However, with upgraded processors, the smartphone will likely provide a decent battery life despite featuring a slim profile.



