iPhone 17 gets massive discount on Flipkart: Here's how buyers can get the deal under ₹54,000

The iPhone 17 (256GB), launched at ₹82,900, is currently available at an effective price of ₹53,817 on Flipkart for limited time, but getting the price below ₹54,000 requires combining a direct discount, a bank offer and the exchange value of an old iPhone.

The ₹53,817 price is not available to all buyers, as the deal requires an eligible Flipkart SBI or Axis Bank credit card and the exchange of an iPhone 13 (128GB) in excellent condition.

How does the iPhone 17 price fall below ₹ 54,000? Flipkart has reduced the iPhone 17’s listed price by ₹2,000, bringing it down from ₹82,900 to ₹80,900. An additional ₹4,833 bank discount takes the price to ₹76,067.

The biggest reduction comes from the exchange offer. Trading in an iPhone 13 (128GB) in excellent condition for ₹22,250 brings the effective price down to ₹53,817.

Price component Amount Launch price ₹ 82,900 Direct Flipkart discount - ₹ 2,000 Price after direct discount ₹ 80,900 Bank credit card offer - ₹ 4,833 Price after bank offer ₹ 76,067 iPhone 13 (128GB) exchange value - ₹ 22,250 Effective price ₹ 53,817

What buyers need to know The ₹53,817 figure is therefore an effective price, rather than a flat selling price available to everyone. Buyers must use an eligible credit card and have a suitable phone to exchange.

The exchange value can also vary depending on the device's model and condition. Scratches, dents or other damage could reduce the exchange value and increase the final amount payable.

iPhone 17 key features: 120Hz display, A19 chip and 48MP cameras The iPhone 17 features a 6.3-inch display with 120Hz ProMotion, offering smoother scrolling and more fluid visuals.

For photography, the device comes with a dual 48MP camera setup, designed to capture detailed images and record videos in 4K resolution. The smartphone is powered by Apple's new A19 chip, which delivers faster performance while improving power efficiency for better battery usage.

The iPhone 17 is also designed to support Apple Intelligence, Apple's built-in suite of artificial intelligence features. For added durability, the phone uses Ceramic Shield 2 protection, which is designed to offer better resistance against scratches and accidental drops.

Apple September 9 event: Foldable iPhone may debut as John Ternus takes charge Meanwhile, Apple is scheduled to hold its next major launch event on September 9, where it is expected to introduce its latest iPhone lineup. The company could also unveil its much-anticipated first foldable iPhone, which has been the subject of speculation for years.

The foldable model could become an important product for Apple as analysts expect premium-priced devices to help lift the company's average selling prices and expand margins. Apple is also expected to tap into growing demand for foldable smartphones as the segment emerges as a potential bright spot for the consumer electronics industry, as per Reuters.

The September event would also be significant for John Ternus after becoming Apple's new CEO on September 1. Ternus, who has served as the company's longtime hardware chief, took over from Tim Cook.

Apple announced Ternus's appointment in April, with the decision seen as an indication that the company intends to further strengthen its focus on hardware and devices. The potential launch of a foldable iPhone could reinforce that strategy.

The broader consumer electronics market has been dealing with pressure from a severe shortage of memory and storage chips. Rising component costs have pushed up device prices and weighed on consumer demand, although foldable smartphones are expected to remain a relatively stronger segment.