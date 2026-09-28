iPhone 17, iPhone 16 Flipkart Big Billion Days 2026 sale: Expected prices, bank offers, exchange deals

Flipkart is gearing up for its Big Billion Days 2026 sale, with early access for eligible members beginning on 8 October and the main sale opening to customers on 9 October. The Apple iPhone 17 and iPhone 16 are expected to attract strong interest, with price reductions, bank discounts and an exchange facility likely to be offered at effective prices during the festive sale.

Prior to the sale, Flipkart teased the iPhone 17. A teaser released in September revealed that the smartphone will be priced at ₹7X,XXX or less than ₹80,000. However, Flipkart has yet to reveal the exact price or specify which storage configuration will be offered at that price.

iPhone 17 Flipkart Big Billion Days price The iPhone 17 will be one of the most competitive price cuts ever on Flipkart. According to details published on Flipkart's website and reported by NDTVProfit on 26 September, the iPhone 17 is set to be offered at an effective price of ₹79,999 after applicable bank and exchange benefits are applied.

As indicated in the Flipkart sale details, they are offering instant discounts up to 10% on purchases made using ICICI Bank and Axis Bank cards. They are also pushing exchange offers and EMI options for smartphones with no upfront cost.

According to Flipkart, the iPhone 17 256GB is priced at ₹82,900, and some listings have it at ₹78,900 with available offers as of 28 September. These are the latest listings and may not be the final Big Billion Days price.

iPhone 16 may get another price cut The iPhone 16 128GB is priced at ₹69,900 on Flipkart. There may be additional benefits from the bank and exchange that may be offered during the festive sale, which could further push the effective price down.

Previous Flipkart sales have also seen significant reductions on older iPhone models. The iPhone 16 128GB has reportedly been listed for ₹51,999 during the ongoing Big Billion Days sale, according to DesiDime's price-track history.

iPhone 17 India price and sale expectations According to Apple's official specification page, the iPhone 17 will be available in two storage capacities: 256GB and 512GB. These prices in India are ₹99,900 for the 256GB and ₹1,24,900 for the 512GB capacity.