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iPhone 17, iPhone 16 Flipkart Big Billion Days 2026 sale: Expected prices, bank offers, exchange deals

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2026 is expected to bring major discounts on the Apple iPhone 17 and iPhone 16, with additional bank and exchange offers. The iPhone 17 has been teased at a price in the 70,000 range, while reports suggest an effective price of around 79,999.

Pragya Singha Roy
Published28 Sep 2026, 01:07 PM IST
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Flipkart Big Billion Days 2026 is expected to bring major discounts on the iPhone 17.
Flipkart Big Billion Days 2026 is expected to bring major discounts on the iPhone 17.
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Flipkart is gearing up for its Big Billion Days 2026 sale, with early access for eligible members beginning on 8 October and the main sale opening to customers on 9 October. The Apple iPhone 17 and iPhone 16 are expected to attract strong interest, with price reductions, bank discounts and an exchange facility likely to be offered at effective prices during the festive sale.

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Prior to the sale, Flipkart teased the iPhone 17. A teaser released in September revealed that the smartphone will be priced at 7X,XXX or less than 80,000. However, Flipkart has yet to reveal the exact price or specify which storage configuration will be offered at that price.

iPhone 17 Flipkart Big Billion Days price

The iPhone 17 will be one of the most competitive price cuts ever on Flipkart. According to details published on Flipkart's website and reported by NDTVProfit on 26 September, the iPhone 17 is set to be offered at an effective price of 79,999 after applicable bank and exchange benefits are applied.

As indicated in the Flipkart sale details, they are offering instant discounts up to 10% on purchases made using ICICI Bank and Axis Bank cards. They are also pushing exchange offers and EMI options for smartphones with no upfront cost.

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According to Flipkart, the iPhone 17 256GB is priced at 82,900, and some listings have it at 78,900 with available offers as of 28 September. These are the latest listings and may not be the final Big Billion Days price.

Also Read | iPhone 18 Pro Max vs Galaxy S26 Ultra camera: Specs, zoom, video and more

iPhone 16 may get another price cut

The iPhone 16 128GB is priced at 69,900 on Flipkart. There may be additional benefits from the bank and exchange that may be offered during the festive sale, which could further push the effective price down.

Previous Flipkart sales have also seen significant reductions on older iPhone models. The iPhone 16 128GB has reportedly been listed for 51,999 during the ongoing Big Billion Days sale, according to DesiDime's price-track history.

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Also Read | Apple could skip iPhone 19 for iPhone 20 with bigger screens, quad-curved design

iPhone 17 India price and sale expectations

According to Apple's official specification page, the iPhone 17 will be available in two storage capacities: 256GB and 512GB. These prices in India are 99,900 for the 256GB and 1,24,900 for the 512GB capacity.

As per Flipkart's Big Billion Days, the sale price, applicable bank card, exchange rate, and terms should be checked before making a purchase. The price of 7X,XXX for the iPhone 17 has been confirmed as a teaser, but the actual sale price remains to be confirmed.

About the Author

Pragya Singha Roy

Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More

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