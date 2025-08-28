iPhone 17 launch: All the products Apple may launch alongside new flagships

Apple’s “Awe Dropping” event, scheduled for 9 September 2025, will take centre stage for the iPhone 17 lineup reveal. But several reports suggest the company may unveil a wider array of products, spanning wearables, audio devices, accessories, and potentially more. Here’s what’s expected at the keynote.

Apple Watch refresh Sources indicate Apple will introduce the Apple Watch Series 11, along with the Apple Watch Ultra 3 and Apple Watch SE 3. These updates continue Apple’s pattern of debuting new smartwatch models at its September iPhone events. Features rumoured include blood-pressure monitoring and sleep-apnoea detection.

AirPods Pro 3 The next generation of AirPods Pro is widely expected to appear. Reports point to enhancements in health tracking and improved audio performance.

AirTag 2 A potential surprise at this year’s event is the long-awaited AirTag 2. According to 9to5Mac, the new tracker could include extended range, stronger privacy features, and a new ultra-wideband chip.

Accessories – cases and straps Leaked renders suggest Apple may also launch new phone cases—specifically “TechWoven” bumper cases for the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air, complete with a possible crossbody strap for convenience.

Unlikely announcements Despite speculation, some products are unlikely to debut at the September event. According to 9to5Mac, new Macs (M5 models), a HomePod Touch, and successors to AirPods Max or AirPods 4 are expected to arrive later in the year or early 2026.