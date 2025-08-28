iPhone 17 launch to mark the end of this ‘popular’ model

Apple will launch its much-anticipated iPhone 17 series at its annual “Awe-Dropping” event on 9 September 2025, with global pre-orders expected to begin shortly thereafter and sales to start by 19 September. A notable change in the line-up: the iPhone 17 Air will replace the traditional Plus variant, effectively marking the end of the iPhone Plus era.

The end of the Plus model Introduced as a budget-friendly large-screen option, the iPhone Plus model has been phased out with rising demand for sleeker, more premium devices. The iPhone 17 Air reportedly retains a large display (~6.6 inches) but features a markedly thinner and lighter design, possibly as slim as 5.5 mm, the thinnest in Apple’s history.

What to expect from the iPhone 17 Air Rumoured specifications suggest the 17 Air will boast a titanium-aluminium hybrid frame, potentially weighing only 145 grams, making it notably lighter than previous Plus models. It may also include a single 48MP rear camera, a 24MP front-facing camera, an A19 or A19 Pro chip, 12GB RAM, and support for 120Hz refresh rates and iOS 26.

What this means for Apple’s lineup With the introduction of the iPhone 17 Air, Apple will likely simplify its offerings to four models: the standard 17, iPhone 17 Air, 17 Pro, and 17 Pro Max. This move consolidates the large-screen option under a thinner, more compact design umbrella.