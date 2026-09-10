iPhone 17 now costs ₹99,900 in India as Apple raises prices after iPhone 18 Pro launch

Apple today hiked prices of several existing iPhone models in India following the launch of the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and the new foldable iPhone Duo. Unlike the usual price cuts seen for older models after a new iPhone generation arrives, Apple has increased the prices of devices, including the iPhone 17, iPhone 17e, iPhone 16 and iPhone Air.

The iPhone 17 (256GB) costs an additional ₹17,000 over the standard price. It now costs ₹99,900 in India, compared with its launch price of ₹82,900. The price of the 512GB model is ₹124,900, which puts the starting price of the regular iPhone 17 at just ₹100 shy of ₹1 lakh.

iPhone 17, 17e and Air see steep price hikes The latest revision doesn't just impact the iPhone 17. The iPhone 17e is priced at ₹79,900 in India, up from ₹64,900 at launch. The iPhone 16 is also getting higher than its initial ₹69,900 price tag, which was raised to ₹89,900.

The iPhone Air has recorded the largest increase among these models. Its price has gone up by ₹30,000, from ₹1,19,900 to ₹1,49,900.

Model Earlier price New price Increase iPhone 17 256GB ₹ 82,900 ₹ 99,900 ₹ 17,000 iPhone 17e ₹ 64,900 ₹ 79,900 ₹ 15,000 iPhone 16 ₹ 69,900 ₹ 89,900 ₹ 20,000 iPhone Air ₹ 1,19,900 ₹ 1,49,900 ₹ 30,000

Apple raises iPhone prices amid memory cost surge Apple has yet to release a specific reason for these most recent price changes to the iPhone. The rise is occurring at a time when memory costs are rising as AI firms and data centres increase their demand.

With the rise of AI infrastructure, there has been a strain on memory supply, which necessitates the use of significant amounts of RAM and other memory components. The same price hikes have been noticed throughout the smartphone market as well.

Earlier this year, Apple raised the prices of some products, including MacBooks and iPads. These are added to those increases in the latest iPhone revisions.

iPhone 17 remains Apple's standard model Apple didn't announce a new standard iPhone as part of the iPhone 18 Pro line. This means it is the company's most recent vanilla iPhone.

The phone features a 6.3-inch 120Hz display, Apple's A19 chip, a 48 MP main camera and a 48 MP ultra-wide camera. Apple also states that up to 30 hours of video can be played.