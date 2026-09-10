iPhone 17 now costs ₹99,900 in India as Apple raises prices after iPhone 18 Pro launch

Apple has increased the prices of several iPhone models in India after launching the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. The iPhone 17 256GB now costs 99,900, up 17,000 from its launch price, while the iPhone Air gets a 30,000 hike.

Pragya Singha Roy
Published10 Sep 2026, 12:20 PM IST
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A person holds Apple’s new iPhone 17 series at an Apple Store.
A person holds Apple’s new iPhone 17 series at an Apple Store.(REUTERS)

Apple today hiked prices of several existing iPhone models in India following the launch of the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and the new foldable iPhone Duo. Unlike the usual price cuts seen for older models after a new iPhone generation arrives, Apple has increased the prices of devices, including the iPhone 17, iPhone 17e, iPhone 16 and iPhone Air.

The iPhone 17 (256GB) costs an additional 17,000 over the standard price. It now costs 99,900 in India, compared with its launch price of 82,900. The price of the 512GB model is 124,900, which puts the starting price of the regular iPhone 17 at just 100 shy of 1 lakh.

iPhone 17, 17e and Air see steep price hikes

The latest revision doesn't just impact the iPhone 17. The iPhone 17e is priced at 79,900 in India, up from 64,900 at launch. The iPhone 16 is also getting higher than its initial 69,900 price tag, which was raised to 89,900.

The iPhone Air has recorded the largest increase among these models. Its price has gone up by 30,000, from 1,19,900 to 1,49,900.

ModelEarlier priceNew priceIncrease
iPhone 17 256GB 82,900 99,900 17,000
iPhone 17e 64,900 79,900 15,000
iPhone 16 69,900 89,900 20,000
iPhone Air 1,19,900 1,49,900 30,000
Also Read | Apple iPhone Duo price in India: Check 256GB to 2TB prices, EMI, offers, specs

Apple raises iPhone prices amid memory cost surge

Apple has yet to release a specific reason for these most recent price changes to the iPhone. The rise is occurring at a time when memory costs are rising as AI firms and data centres increase their demand.

With the rise of AI infrastructure, there has been a strain on memory supply, which necessitates the use of significant amounts of RAM and other memory components. The same price hikes have been noticed throughout the smartphone market as well.

Earlier this year, Apple raised the prices of some products, including MacBooks and iPads. These are added to those increases in the latest iPhone revisions.

Also Read | iPhone Duo vs Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra: Which foldable phone should you buy?

iPhone 17 remains Apple's standard model

Apple didn't announce a new standard iPhone as part of the iPhone 18 Pro line. This means it is the company's most recent vanilla iPhone.

The phone features a 6.3-inch 120Hz display, Apple's A19 chip, a 48 MP main camera and a 48 MP ultra-wide camera. Apple also states that up to 30 hours of video can be played.

At the same time, Apple has ended the production of the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max after introducing their new iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. The older Pro models will still be offered by third parties as long as they are in stock.

About the Author

Pragya Singha Roy

Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.

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