iPhone 17 now costs ₹99,900 in India as Apple raises prices after iPhone 18 Pro launch

Apple today hiked prices of several existing iPhone models in India following the launch of the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and the new foldable iPhone Duo. Unlike the usual price cuts seen for older models after a new iPhone generation arrives, Apple has increased the prices of devices, including the iPhone 17, iPhone 17e, iPhone 16 and iPhone Air.

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The iPhone 17 (256GB) costs an additional ₹17,000 over the standard price. It now costs ₹99,900 in India, compared with its launch price of ₹82,900. The price of the 512GB model is ₹124,900, which puts the starting price of the regular iPhone 17 at just ₹100 shy of ₹1 lakh.

iPhone 17, 17e and Air see steep price hikes The latest revision doesn't just impact the iPhone 17. The iPhone 17e is priced at ₹79,900 in India, up from ₹64,900 at launch. The iPhone 16 is also getting higher than its initial ₹69,900 price tag, which was raised to ₹89,900.

The iPhone Air has recorded the largest increase among these models. Its price has gone up by ₹30,000, from ₹1,19,900 to ₹1,49,900.

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Model Earlier price New price Increase iPhone 17 256GB ₹ 82,900 ₹ 99,900 ₹ 17,000 iPhone 17e ₹ 64,900 ₹ 79,900 ₹ 15,000 iPhone 16 ₹ 69,900 ₹ 89,900 ₹ 20,000 iPhone Air ₹ 1,19,900 ₹ 1,49,900 ₹ 30,000

Apple raises iPhone prices amid memory cost surge Apple has yet to release a specific reason for these most recent price changes to the iPhone. The rise is occurring at a time when memory costs are rising as AI firms and data centres increase their demand.

With the rise of AI infrastructure, there has been a strain on memory supply, which necessitates the use of significant amounts of RAM and other memory components. The same price hikes have been noticed throughout the smartphone market as well.

Earlier this year, Apple raised the prices of some products, including MacBooks and iPads. These are added to those increases in the latest iPhone revisions.

iPhone 17 remains Apple's standard model Apple didn't announce a new standard iPhone as part of the iPhone 18 Pro line. This means it is the company's most recent vanilla iPhone.

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The phone features a 6.3-inch 120Hz display, Apple's A19 chip, a 48 MP main camera and a 48 MP ultra-wide camera. Apple also states that up to 30 hours of video can be played.

At the same time, Apple has ended the production of the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max after introducing their new iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. The older Pro models will still be offered by third parties as long as they are in stock.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.