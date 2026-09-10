iPhone 17 prices raised: Why are older models' prices increasing; how will it affect future buyers? Explained

Apple has increased prices for several iPhone models in India following the launch of the iPhone 18 Pro. The iPhone 17’s price rose to 99,900 and other models experienced similar hikes, driven by rising component costs amid increased global demand for memory and storage.

Garvit Bhirani
Updated10 Sep 2026, 10:49 PM IST
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iPhone 17: Why did Apple make older models costlier? How will it impact buyers? (Images: Apple)
iPhone 17: Why did Apple make older models costlier? How will it impact buyers? (Images: Apple)

Apple has raised the prices of several existing iPhone models in India following the launch of its new iPhone 18 Pro lineup, breaking from the usual pattern in which older iPhones become cheaper when a new generation arrives. The iPhone 17 now starts at 99,900 for the 256GB variant, up from its launch price of 82,900, marking a 17,000 increase.

The increase is not limited to the iPhone 17. Apple has also raised prices of the iPhone 16, iPhone 17e and iPhone Air in India. The iPhone 17e has become 15,000 more expensive, while the iPhone 16 now costs 89,900, according to current listings reported after the latest launch. The iPhone Air has seen an even sharper increase, with its price rising by 30,000 for the affected configuration.

Why are older iPhones getting more expensive?

The immediate reason appears to be rising component costs, particularly for memory and storage chips, according to reports. The global demand for memory has surged as technology companies and data-centre operators expand their artificial intelligence infrastructure. That has tightened supplies and pushed up costs for components used in smartphones and other consumer electronics.

Former Apple CEO Tim Cook had already warned in June that higher component costs would eventually have to be passed on to consumers. Speaking to The Wall Street Journal, Cook said, “Unfortunately, price increases are unavoidable.” He added that Apple had been trying to protect customers from the higher costs but that the situation had become unsustainable.

Also Read | Apple finally unveils its foldable iPhone Duo: But is the worth the price?

Cook subsequently described the memory-price situation as a “100-year flood”, saying he had not seen anything comparable during more than four decades in the industry. Apple has also indicated that it expects to face higher memory costs, even as it looks for ways to offset some of the pressure through savings elsewhere.

Why did Apple raise the iPhone 17 price now?

The timing is significant. Apple unveiled the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max on September 9, but did not introduce a standard iPhone 18 model at the event. That means the iPhone 17 remains Apple's standard non-Pro flagship in the current lineup, rather than becoming an immediately older generation model.

Also Read | Apple iPhone Duo price in India: Check 256GB to 2TB prices, EMI, offers, specs

How will it affect future buyers?

For consumers, the biggest change is that waiting for a new iPhone launch may no longer automatically mean getting the previous-generation model at a lower official price. Apple's latest move shows that older models can instead become more expensive when component costs rise.

Existing iPhone users Priyanka Ailawadi and Tanmay Verma, whom LiveMint spoke to, are reconsidering their planned iPhone 17 upgrades following Apple’s price hike. Both said they would prefer to wait for festive sales, retailer offers or price cuts before buying.

Also Read | Where is Apple iPhone Duo cheapest? Check 10-country launch price comparison

Ailawadi said, “Currently I have iPhone 16 and was planning for an upgrade to iPhone 17.However, I will wait for the Diwali/festive sales and major retailer promotions. The iPhone 17 is already a year old, so paying the newly increased Apple price isn't particularly attractive and doesn't make sense.”

“I’ve used iPhone 15 for last three years and was genuinely planning to upgrade to the 17. The price increase would definitely make me reconsider the purchase, either wait for a price drop or some offer around festive season’s sale,” Verma stated.

About the Author

Garvit Bhirani

Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers. <br><br> With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations. <br><br> Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’. <br><br> He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune. <br><br> He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP. <br><br> He can be reached on <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/garvit-bhirani">LinkedIn</a> or on <a href="https://x.com/GarvitBhirani">@garvitbhirani</a> on X

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