iPhone 17 Pro 256GB gets a big discount: How to buy it at ₹56,990 on Reliance Digital? Check eligibility and more

Apple's iPhone 17 Pro, which was launched in India at ₹1,34,900 for the 256GB variant, is now available at an effective price of ₹56,990 under a promotional offer by Reliance Digital. However, buyers looking to get their hands on Apple's premium smartphone at this price will have to meet certain conditions, including exchanging an eligible old smartphone and qualifying for bank cashback.

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The advertised price is not a flat discount available to all customers. Instead, Reliance Digital is combining an in-store discount, an exchange value, an additional exchange bonus and bank cashback to bring down the effective cost of the device.

iPhone 17 Pro price breakdown: How does it come down to ₹ 56,990? The 256GB iPhone 17 Pro carries an original retail price of ₹1,34,900 in India. Under the Reliance Digital offer, customers first get an in-store discount of ₹9,910, bringing the price down to ₹1,24,990.

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The remaining savings come through exchanging an existing smartphone, an additional exchange bonus and bank cashback.

Who is eligible for the iPhone 17 Pro deal? Customers must fulfil the applicable exchange and payment conditions to get the advertised price of ₹56,990.

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The key conditions include:

1. Exchange of an old smartphone: The maximum exchange value of ₹55,000 in the advertised calculation is based on an iPhone 15 Pro. The value offered for other devices will vary.

2. Additional exchange bonus: Eligible customers can receive an exchange bonus of up to ₹10,000 over and above the exchange value.

3. Bank cashback: The offer includes cashback of up to ₹3,000 on eligible bank cards. Customers should check the participating banks and payment conditions at the store.

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4. In-store discount: An additional discount of ₹9,910 is included in the advertised price calculation.

5. Final valuation: The actual amount payable will depend on the exchange assessment and eligibility for the additional benefits.

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Here is how the advertised effective price is calculated:

Offer component Amount Original price (256GB) ₹ 1,34,900 In-store discount - ₹ 9,910 Price after in-store discount ₹ 1,24,990 Exchange value (iPhone 15 Pro) - ₹ 55,000 Additional exchange bonus - ₹ 10,000 Bank cashback - ₹ 3,000 Effective price ₹ 56,990

As the exchange valuation of ₹55,000 used in this calculation is based on an iPhone 15 Pro, customers trading in other smartphones may receive a different amount depending on the device's model, age and physical condition.

The exchange bonus and cashback are subject to the applicable terms and conditions. Buyers should confirm the eligible bank cards, exchange valuation and final billing amount with Reliance Digital before completing the purchase.

Should you buy the iPhone 17 Pro at ₹ 56,990? The advertised price could make the iPhone 17 Pro an attractive upgrade for customers who already own an eligible older iPhone and can benefit from the maximum exchange valuation.

However, those planning to exchange an older Android smartphone or a device in poor condition may not receive the same exchange value. The ₹56,990 figure should therefore be treated as an effective promotional price rather than the standard selling price.

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Is the iPhone 17 Pro Max also available at a discounted price? Yes, Reliance Digital is also advertising an effective price of ₹71,990 for the 256GB iPhone 17 Pro Max, which was originally launched in India at ₹1,49,900.

Similar to the iPhone 17 Pro deal, the discounted price combines an in-store discount, exchange value, an additional exchange bonus and bank cashback. The exchange calculation also uses an iPhone 15 Pro as the reference device.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X