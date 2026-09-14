iPhone 17 Pro 256GB available for ₹69,990 at Croma: Check exchange offer

Croma is offering the iPhone 17 Pro 256GB at an effective price of 69,990 with exchange benefits, bank cashback and an additional exchange bonus. The iPhone 17 Pro Max 256GB is available at an effective 74,990 under similar offers.

Pragya Singha Roy
Updated14 Sep 2026, 10:22 AM IST
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Apple iPhone 17 series. (Apple)
Apple iPhone 17 series. (Apple)

The iPhone 17 Pro is available at a much lower price at Croma, provided buyers use the retailer’s exchange and bank offers. After applying various benefits, the price of the 256GB model can be reduced to 69,990.

The offer coincides with Croma's pre-booking of Apple's newer iPhone 18 Pro lineup. The 69,990 price tag is not a straight cut from the phone's listed price. This depends on the device that's being exchanged, the bank cashback and Croma's extra exchange bonus.

iPhone 17 Pro at 69,990: How offer works

Croma is offering deals to help customers get a better price on the iPhone 17 Pro 256GB. These include:

  • Up to 44,500 exchange value for an iPhone 15 Pro, depending on its condition and variant
  • You can receive up to an 12,000 extra exchange bonus.
  • 4,000 bank cashback on eligible credit cards
  • HDFC Tata Neu cardholders can get up to an additional 10% off, subject to applicable terms.

Croma quotes the price of the iPhone 17 Pro 256GB at 69,990 after applying all the benefits. The 512GB model is priced at 88,490.

Also Read | iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max camera: What’s new with variable aperture

iPhone 17 Pro Max also gets exchange benefits

Croma is introducing the same features on the iPhone 17 Pro Max. The 256GB variant costs 74,990 (after offers), whereas the 512GB version is available for 94,990 (after offers).

For the Pro Max, Croma offers up to 53,000 exchange value for an iPhone 15 Pro, in addition to the exchange bonus of 12,000 and bank cashback of 4,000.

Online prices remain higher

The effective price is 69,990, which is tied to the exchange programme. Croma’s online pricing is higher. The iPhone 17 Pro 256GB is scheduled to go on sale on Croma.com from 15 September for 1,26,490, and the iPhone 17 Pro 512GB will go on sale for 1,45,990. These prices include the 4,000 bank cashback.

The iPhone 17 Pro Max will cost 1,39,990 (plus the applicable bank cashback) for the 256GB variant and 1,59,990 (plus the applicable bank cashback) for the 512GB variant online.

Also Read | iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max pre-orders: Check which models get september 18 delivery

Free case and AppleCare+ discount

Additionally, Croma has announced that a Hyphen case combo is coming with the iPhone 17 Pro series for free, priced at 3,499. In addition, customers will receive a flat 10% discount on AppleCare+ when they purchase it with the phone. A six-month no-cost EMI option with 4,000 cashback is another available offer, subject to eligibility.

Also Read | Apple iPhone 17 now ₹99,900 in India after iPhone 18 Pro launch

Croma opens iPhone 18 Pro pre-bookings

Croma also said that it is pre-selling its iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. Croma says that in-store pre-bookings will require a 5,000 payment, while online bookings via Croma.com, Tata Neu and BigBasket will require full payment.

Croma is also giving a discount of up to 12,000 on pre-bookings of new Pro variants. Bookings are also available at Croma stores for the Apple Watch Series 12, Apple Watch Ultra 4 and AirPods for 2,000.

About the Author

Pragya Singha Roy

Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.

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