iPhone 17 Pro 256GB available for ₹69,990 at Croma: Check exchange offer

The iPhone 17 Pro is available at a much lower price at Croma, provided buyers use the retailer’s exchange and bank offers. After applying various benefits, the price of the 256GB model can be reduced to ₹69,990.

The offer coincides with Croma's pre-booking of Apple's newer iPhone 18 Pro lineup. The ₹69,990 price tag is not a straight cut from the phone's listed price. This depends on the device that's being exchanged, the bank cashback and Croma's extra exchange bonus.

iPhone 17 Pro at ₹ 69,990: How offer works Croma is offering deals to help customers get a better price on the iPhone 17 Pro 256GB. These include:

Up to ₹ 44,500 exchange value for an iPhone 15 Pro, depending on its condition and variant

You can receive up to an ₹ 12,000 extra exchange bonus.

₹ 4,000 bank cashback on eligible credit cards

HDFC Tata Neu cardholders can get up to an additional 10% off, subject to applicable terms. Croma quotes the price of the iPhone 17 Pro 256GB at ₹69,990 after applying all the benefits. The 512GB model is priced at ₹88,490.

iPhone 17 Pro Max also gets exchange benefits Croma is introducing the same features on the iPhone 17 Pro Max. The 256GB variant costs ₹74,990 (after offers), whereas the 512GB version is available for ₹94,990 (after offers).

For the Pro Max, Croma offers up to ₹53,000 exchange value for an iPhone 15 Pro, in addition to the exchange bonus of ₹12,000 and bank cashback of ₹4,000.

Online prices remain higher The effective price is ₹69,990, which is tied to the exchange programme. Croma’s online pricing is higher. The iPhone 17 Pro 256GB is scheduled to go on sale on Croma.com from 15 September for ₹1,26,490, and the iPhone 17 Pro 512GB will go on sale for ₹1,45,990. These prices include the ₹4,000 bank cashback.

The iPhone 17 Pro Max will cost ₹1,39,990 (plus the applicable bank cashback) for the 256GB variant and ₹1,59,990 (plus the applicable bank cashback) for the 512GB variant online.

Free case and AppleCare+ discount Additionally, Croma has announced that a Hyphen case combo is coming with the iPhone 17 Pro series for free, priced at ₹3,499. In addition, customers will receive a flat 10% discount on AppleCare+ when they purchase it with the phone. A six-month no-cost EMI option with ₹4,000 cashback is another available offer, subject to eligibility.

Also Read | Apple iPhone 17 now ₹99,900 in India after iPhone 18 Pro launch

Croma opens iPhone 18 Pro pre-bookings Croma also said that it is pre-selling its iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. Croma says that in-store pre-bookings will require a ₹5,000 payment, while online bookings via Croma.com, Tata Neu and BigBasket will require full payment.