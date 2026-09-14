iPhone 17 Pro 256GB available for ₹69,990 at Croma: Check exchange offer

The iPhone 17 Pro is available at a much lower price at Croma, provided buyers use the retailer’s exchange and bank offers. After applying various benefits, the price of the 256GB model can be reduced to ₹69,990.

The offer coincides with Croma's pre-booking of Apple's newer iPhone 18 Pro lineup. The ₹69,990 price tag is not a straight cut from the phone's listed price. This depends on the device that's being exchanged, the bank cashback and Croma's extra exchange bonus.

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iPhone 17 Pro at ₹ 69,990: How offer works Croma is offering deals to help customers get a better price on the iPhone 17 Pro 256GB. These include:

Up to ₹ 44,500 exchange value for an iPhone 15 Pro, depending on its condition and variant

You can receive up to an ₹ 12,000 extra exchange bonus.

₹ 4,000 bank cashback on eligible credit cards

HDFC Tata Neu cardholders can get up to an additional 10% off, subject to applicable terms. Croma quotes the price of the iPhone 17 Pro 256GB at ₹69,990 after applying all the benefits. The 512GB model is priced at ₹88,490.

iPhone 17 Pro Max also gets exchange benefits Croma is introducing the same features on the iPhone 17 Pro Max. The 256GB variant costs ₹74,990 (after offers), whereas the 512GB version is available for ₹94,990 (after offers).

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For the Pro Max, Croma offers up to ₹53,000 exchange value for an iPhone 15 Pro, in addition to the exchange bonus of ₹12,000 and bank cashback of ₹4,000.

Online prices remain higher The effective price is ₹69,990, which is tied to the exchange programme. Croma’s online pricing is higher. The iPhone 17 Pro 256GB is scheduled to go on sale on Croma.com from 15 September for ₹1,26,490, and the iPhone 17 Pro 512GB will go on sale for ₹1,45,990. These prices include the ₹4,000 bank cashback.

The iPhone 17 Pro Max will cost ₹1,39,990 (plus the applicable bank cashback) for the 256GB variant and ₹1,59,990 (plus the applicable bank cashback) for the 512GB variant online.

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Free case and AppleCare+ discount Additionally, Croma has announced that a Hyphen case combo is coming with the iPhone 17 Pro series for free, priced at ₹3,499. In addition, customers will receive a flat 10% discount on AppleCare+ when they purchase it with the phone. A six-month no-cost EMI option with ₹4,000 cashback is another available offer, subject to eligibility.

Also Read | Apple iPhone 17 now ₹99,900 in India after iPhone 18 Pro launch

Croma opens iPhone 18 Pro pre-bookings Croma also said that it is pre-selling its iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. Croma says that in-store pre-bookings will require a ₹5,000 payment, while online bookings via Croma.com, Tata Neu and BigBasket will require full payment.

Croma is also giving a discount of up to ₹12,000 on pre-bookings of new Pro variants. Bookings are also available at Croma stores for the Apple Watch Series 12, Apple Watch Ultra 4 and AirPods for ₹2,000.

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About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.