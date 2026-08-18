iPhone 17 Pro Max available at ₹1,03,300 on Flipkart, Amazon: Here's how the deal works

While smartphone prices are on the rise, Apple's flagship iPhone 17 Pro Max is available at a significant discount on Flipkart, and Amazon. The iPhone can currently be purchased for ₹1,03,300, resulting in potential savings of ₹44,600 against its listed selling price of ₹1,47,900.

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The effective price is available by combining the exchange value offered on an eligible iPhone 16 with a discount linked to the Flipkart Axis Bank credit card.

What is the current price of the iPhone 17 Pro Max? The 256GB version of the iPhone 17 Pro Max is listed on Flipkart for ₹1,47,900. Its original listed price is ₹1,49,900, representing a 1% reduction. The product page also reflects an additional ₹2,000 discount.

The smartphone is currently shown in Deep Blue, while Cosmic Orange and Silver are also available as colour options.

Here's how the deal works The iPhone 17 Pro Max was launched in India at a starting price of ₹1,49,900. However, customers can now purchase it for an effective price of ₹1,03,300 by combining exchange and bank offers.

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Customers exchanging an eligible iPhone 16 can receive up to ₹35,600 off, depending on the condition and eligibility of the device.

An additional ₹9,000 discount is available through the applicable Flipkart Axis Bank credit card offer.

Amazon is currently listing the product at ₹1,43,990, which is ₹5,910 lower than its original price.

This offers buyers a higher upfront saving on Amazon, although the final purchase price may vary depending on the exchange value offered for their existing smartphone.

iPhone 17 Pro Max specifications: The Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max features a 6.9-inch OLED Super Retina XDR display with a resolution of 2868x1320 pixels and a 120Hz ProMotion adaptive refresh rate. The screen supports Always-On functionality, True Tone, and reaches up to 3,000 nits of peak outdoor brightness while being protected by Apple's Ceramic Shield 2.

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The phone comes with a thickness of 8.75mm while weighing 231g. The phone comes with IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, meaning it is protected against up to 1.5 meter of water for 30 minutes.

The Apple flagship also comes with a multi-function Action button for setting custom shortcuts and a dedicated Camera Control sensor for tinkering with things like exposure, depth, and zoom adjustments.

Cameras The rear camera system consists of three 48MP sensors. The primary 48MP Fusion wide-angle camera (f/1.78) supports second-generation sensor-shift optical image stabilization. It is paired with a 48MP Fusion 120-degree ultra-wide lens and a 48MP Fusion telephoto lens (f/2.8) that offers 8x optical-quality zoom in and up to 40x digital zoom. The camera supports 4K Dolby Vision video recording at up to 120 fps, Cinematic mode up to 4K HDR at 30 fps, and Spatial video recording.

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On the front, the device houses an 18MP Centre Stage camera with autofocus, capable of recording 4K Dolby Vision video at 60 fps.

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.