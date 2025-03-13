Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
Apple’s iPhone 17 Pro Max has become one of the most awaited smartphones for 2025 with growing leaks and rumours. While Apple is keeping quiet about its plans for iPhone 17 series, tipsters have been digging holes to extract any possible development they are finding. Over the past few weeks, iPhone 17 Pro models have been in the limelight due to design changes and a new camera island that will give the device a whole new look. Apart from design changes, the iPhone 17 Pro Max will likely get several hardware upgrades. However, there are some features which we want to see exclusively on the Pro Max. Therefore, let’s know about 5 major overhauls we expect to see in the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro Max model.
4. Camera upgrade: The iPhone 17 Pro Max may retain a triple camera setup, but the sensor and performance could be upgraded. Reports suggest that the smartphone could feature a 48MP main camera, a 48MP Ultra-Wide camera, and a 48MP tetraprism telephoto lens with upgraded zoom capabilities. We expect that Apple could provide exclusive telephoto lens capabilities to the Pro Max, offering greater features and image quality.
5. Performance: While we already have an idea of Apple opting for A19 Pro chip, however, the major chip details are yet to be revealed to examine its upgrades. Additionally, Apple is also rumoured to be bringing the vapour chamber technology to bring efficient thermal management capabilities for the iPhone 17 Pro Max model. It would be quite attractive, if this feature stays exclusive to the Pro Max variant.
