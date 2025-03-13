Apple’s iPhone 17 Pro Max has become one of the most awaited smartphones for 2025 with growing leaks and rumours. While Apple is keeping quiet about its plans for iPhone 17 series, tipsters have been digging holes to extract any possible development they are finding. Over the past few weeks, iPhone 17 Pro models have been in the limelight due to design changes and a new camera island that will give the device a whole new look. Apart from design changes, the iPhone 17 Pro Max will likely get several hardware upgrades. However, there are some features which we want to see exclusively on the Pro Max. Therefore, let’s know about 5 major overhauls we expect to see in the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro Max model.