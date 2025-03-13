iPhone 17 Pro Max launch soon: 5 major overhauls we expect this year

Apple’s iPhone 17 Pro Max has become one of the most awaited smartphones for 2025 with growing leaks and rumours. While Apple is keeping quiet about its plans for iPhone 17 series, tipsters have been digging holes to extract any possible development they are finding. Over the past few weeks, iPhone 17 Pro models have been in the limelight due to design changes and a new camera island that will give the device a whole new look. Apart from design changes, the iPhone 17 Pro Max will likely get several hardware upgrades. However, there are some features which we want to see exclusively on the Pro Max. Therefore, let’s know about 5 major overhauls we expect to see in the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro Max model.
iPhone 17 Pro Max: What we expect
- Smaller dynamic island: While all models are expected to be equipped with ProMotion and low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) technology, we expect iPhone 17 Pro Max to offer some display enhancements such as a smaller Dynamic Island as we were hearing in the early leaks. This change was expected to come due to the new metalens technology for Face ID. However, reports are suggesting a delay on this new technology.
- Bigger battery: Over the past few weeks, we have been hearing about iPhone 17 Pro Max dimensions and thickness. Several reports have highlighted that the smartphone is significantly thicker than its predecessor. Therefore, we may see a bigger battery on the Pro Max, offering the longest battery life among other iPhone 17 series models. Additionally, we also expect upgraded charging support for wired as well as wireless charging.
- RAM upgrade: Over the past few years, the iPhone Pro models are offering 8GB RAM. However, with growing integration of AI, we expect the iPhone 17 Pro Max to exclusively offer 12GB RAM support, showcasing its high-end power among other models. However, rumours suggest both iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max could get this RAM upgrade.
4. Camera upgrade: The iPhone 17 Pro Max may retain a triple camera setup, but the sensor and performance could be upgraded. Reports suggest that the smartphone could feature a 48MP main camera, a 48MP Ultra-Wide camera, and a 48MP tetraprism telephoto lens with upgraded zoom capabilities. We expect that Apple could provide exclusive telephoto lens capabilities to the Pro Max, offering greater features and image quality.
5. Performance: While we already have an idea of Apple opting for A19 Pro chip, however, the major chip details are yet to be revealed to examine its upgrades. Additionally, Apple is also rumoured to be bringing the vapour chamber technology to bring efficient thermal management capabilities for the iPhone 17 Pro Max model. It would be quite attractive, if this feature stays exclusive to the Pro Max variant.