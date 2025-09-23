iPhone 17 Pro Max Review: Performance with a personality

iPhone 17 series officially went on sale in India on September 19, and after spending several days with the new iPhone 17 Pro Max in the striking Cosmic Orange colour, it’s clear that Apple has taken both design and performance up a notch. The new colour and finish alone makes this device stand out in a market often dominated by predictable black, silver, and gold. Beyond aesthetics, the Pro Max delivers powerful hardware that pairs seamlessly with iOS 26, resulting in one of the most polished smartphone experiences to date.

iPhone 17 Pro Max Price in India The iPhone 17 Pro Max starts at ₹1,49,900 for the 256GB variant and climbs to ₹2,29,900 for the 2TB model. It’s undoubtedly a premium device, but with Apple shifting the lineup to begin at 256GB storage, the value proposition feels slightly more justifiable than before. Buyers can choose from Cosmic Orange, Silver and Deep Blue, but it’s the new orange shade that turns heads instantly.

Orange is the new Black

The iPhone 17 Pro Max comes with new Ceramic Shield 2 glass protection.

The Cosmic Orange finish is unlike anything Apple has offered before. It’s vivid yet sophisticated, with a glossy warmth that changes subtly depending on the light. In natural daylight, the phone glows with a deep amber hue, while under artificial lighting, it takes on a more metallic, burnt-orange sheen. Combined with Apple’s new Ceramic Shield 2 glass on both the front and back, this design feels luxurious and futuristic.

This isn’t a colour that blends into the background, it’s one that announces itself boldly. For those bored of the conventional shades, Cosmic Orange is refreshing and fashionable without being gaudy.

Design and Build Quality Apple has refined the design language with the iPhone 17 Pro Max. The device features a lightweight aluminium unibody construction with a laser-welded vapor chamber for heat management, and Ceramic Shield 2 now protects both the front and the back. At 233 grams, the Pro Max feels solid but not unwieldy, even with its 6.9-inch display. Its flat edges and premium finish continue the lineage of modern iPhones, but the orange colour makes it feel brand new.

Display: Bright and Immersive

iPhone 17 Pro Max comes with a brighter and more refined display.

The 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display offers a resolution of 2868 × 1320 pixels at 460 ppi, and it’s one of the best panels on any smartphone. Outdoor brightness reaches an incredible 3000 nits, making the screen easily visible even in direct sunlight. HDR content benefits from a peak of 1600 nits, while the adaptive refresh rate ensures everything feels buttery smooth.

Watching films, scrolling through social media, or editing photos on this massive screen is nothing short of delightful. The subtle enhancements in iOS 26, such as better widget animations and lock screen customisation, feel at home on such an immersive canvas.

Performance with A19 Pro and iOS 26

iPhone 17 Pro Max is powered by the new A19 Pro chip and upgraded RAM.

Under the hood, the A19 Pro chip powers the iPhone 17 Pro Max. With a 6-core CPU, 6-core GPU with hardware-accelerated ray tracing, and a 16-core Neural Engine, this is easily one of the most powerful mobile processors available. Everyday tasks like messaging and browsing feel instantaneous, while demanding gaming titles showcase console-level graphics.

What stands out is how well iOS 26 leverages this power. Features like advanced AI-driven photo categorisation, real-time translation, and the new ProMotion multitasking capabilities run seamlessly. It’s a perfect blend of hardware and software.

Camera: Raising the Bar Again

iPhone 17 Pro Max comes with a 48MP triple Fusion camera setup.

Apple has gone all-in on high-resolution sensors this year. The iPhone 17 Pro Max houses a 48MP Fusion Main camera, a 48MP Ultra Wide, and a 48MP Telephoto lens exclusive to the Pro Max. The telephoto setup allows for optical-quality zoom up to 200mm (8X) and digital zoom up to 40X.

Photos are crisp, dynamic, and true to life, with Apple’s computational photography algorithms pulling incredible detail from every shot. Night mode has improved significantly, offering brighter and clearer results with minimal noise. The 18MP front-facing camera also impresses, with excellent clarity for selfies and video calls. The new square camera sensor that allows you to take horizontal shots while holding the phone in the natural vertical position is a much appreciated upgrade.

For creators, the addition of support for ProRAW and 8K video recording makes the Pro Max a versatile tool for serious photography and videography.

Battery Life and Charging The iPhone 17 Pro Max is equipped with a larger battery, around 5,088 mAh, and Apple claims up to 39 hours of video playback. In real-world use, the phone comfortably lasts more than a day even with heavy tasks like gaming, 4K video recording, and continuous browsing.

Charging has seen a boost, too. The device supports USB-C fast charging, offering up to 50% charge in just 20 minutes with a 40W or higher adapter. MagSafe and Qi2 wireless charging are now faster as well, supporting up to 25W.

iOS 26 Experience

iOS 26 flaunts a new Liquid Glass design with translucent app icons, control centre, and more.

iOS 26 introduces subtle refinements that feel tailor-made for the Pro Max’s display and performance. New AI-driven tools in Photos, improved Siri responsiveness, and more interactive widgets make the OS feel more intelligent and personal. Privacy remains central, with expanded app tracking controls and device-side processing for sensitive data.

The combination of iOS 26 and the Pro Max’s hardware ensures that this phone will remain fluid and capable for years.

Verdict: Should You Buy the iPhone 17 Pro Max Cosmic Orange? The iPhone 17 Pro Max in Cosmic Orange isn’t just another iteration, it feels like a bold statement of individuality. With its eye-catching colour, powerful A19 Pro chip, world-class cameras, and long-lasting battery, this device is more than capable of meeting the needs of power users, content creators, and anyone who wants their phone to stand out.