iPhone 17 Pro may not come with “bold” design changes: Here’s what we know

In recent times, Apple’s upcoming iPhone 17 Pro, 17 Pro Max have been the subject of talks for some major design upgrades. Several renders, dummy units, and images surfaced on the internet, giving us hope for a gradual design shift. However, Apple analyst Mark Gurman highlighted that the iPhone 17 Pro may retain a similar design to the current Pro model. This may come as a surprise to buyers who were looking forward to getting the iPhone 17 Pro models during the model. As of now, we have reported several design changes that may come to the new generation iPhones such as dual-tone design, bold camera module, and more, but it may not be the case for this year. Here’s what we know about the iPhone 17 Pro's design so far.

iPhone 17 Pro design upgrades While we all were rooting for a major design overhaul for the iPhone 17 Pro, it looks like Apple may disappoint us this year as well with a design similar to the iPhone 16 Pro model. In a recent Bloomberg report, Gurman highlights that “The iPhone 17 Pro isn’t a major departure from current models.” It was further reported that the smartphone may not have a “dark-black camera block” and both the camera and rear panel will retain the same colour.

Alongside design, the analyst has also raised concerns over a smaller Dynamic Island, which may not be introduced this year, leaving buyers with a similar-looking iPhone. However, we still have a smaller hope for a redesigned camera bar, which will be expanded in the top section, housing three camera sensors with a microphone and LiDAR placed on the right corner.

While this year’s iPhone may not get a drastic upgrade, Gurman showcases excitement for Apple’s 20th anniversary, which is in 2027. Therefore, with the iPhone 19 series, Apple may plan some big changes and upgrades that will likely showcase the brand’s legacy and commitment to bringing innovative devices.