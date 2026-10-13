iPhone 17 Pro, Pro Max discounts on Croma, Amazon, Flipkart: How to get Pro under ₹1 lakh

Apple’s iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are available with festive discounts across Croma, Amazon and Flipkart in India in October 2026. Those who want to upgrade can add up available bank offers, cashback and exchange bonuses to make premium smartphones more affordable.

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Both models are offered at a discount during Croma's Festival of Dreams sale until 31 October, with availability subject to stock.

Meanwhile, Amazon and Flipkart also have bank offers and pricing for the iPhone 17 models. Buyers should compare the final checkout price, exchange valuation and card eligibility before making a purchase.

iPhone 17 Pro price and Croma offers The Croma offer shows the iPhone 17 Pro 256GB priced at ₹1,30,490, compared to its MRP of ₹1,34,900. The company says that with a full card payment, a ₹4,000 cashback can be received, bringing the total to ₹1,26,490.

Customers can also avail an exchange bonus of up to ₹12,000, depending on the device being exchanged. For instance, you can swap an iPhone 14 for an exchange value of ₹24,000, plus an ₹8,000 bonus. These benefits will bring the effective price down to ₹94,490.

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The retailer also offers a ‘representative EMI’ of approximately ₹10,943 per month for nine months, with a similar exchange offer.

iPhone 17 Pro Max price and discounts The iPhone 17 Pro Max 256GB is priced at ₹1,43,990 at Croma, compared with its MRP of ₹1,49,900. Eligible customers can avail ₹4,000 cashback on the full payment amount, bringing the price to ₹1,39,990.

The exchange value of an iPhone 14 is estimated at around ₹24,000, and the exchange bonus is ₹8,000, bringing the total price down to ₹1,07,990. The corresponding nine-month EMI is approximately ₹12,443.

Croma's advertised benefits are based on exchange valuation, availability and eligibility. The offers include storage options of up to 2TB, along with various colour choices, the retailer said.

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Amazon vs Flipkart: Which deal is cheaper? According to TelecomTalk’s report on iPhone 17 Pro sale offers, Amazon listed the 256GB model at ₹1,19,900, against its launch price of ₹1,49,900. However, the report said the phone was out of stock at the time of reporting.

Flipkart lists the lowest configuration of the device at ₹1,34,900. Flipkart users who hold an Axis Bank credit card can avail a discount of ₹4,500, bringing the price to ₹130,400. An eligible ICICI Bank credit card provided a ₹4,000 discount, bringing the price to ₹1,30,900.

TelecomTalk also cited an exchange value of ₹33,150 for a Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. The iPhone 17 Pro price could drop to ₹97,250 with the Flipkart Axis Bank discount, depending on the exchange rate.

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About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.