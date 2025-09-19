iPhone 17 Review: Apple’s most balanced flagship yet

iPhone 17 series has officially gone on sale in India today, and after several days of testing the new model, it’s clear that Apple has delivered a handset that balances performance, design, and practicality better than ever. While the Pro versions will naturally draw enthusiasts, the standard iPhone 17 brings many of the same core advantages in a lighter, more accessible package. We rate it 4.5 out of 5.

iPhone 17 Price and Variants in India The iPhone 17 is available starting at ₹82,900 for 256GB storage, with a higher 512GB option priced at ₹1,02,900. Apple now begins the line at 256GB, addressing the growing demand for more storage from the outset. Customers can choose from a range of finishes, including a fresh new pastel tone that subtly distinguishes this year’s design from its predecessors.

iPhone 17 feels instantly familiar yet refreshingly modern.

iPhone 17 review: Design and Build Quality The iPhone 17 feels instantly familiar yet refreshingly modern. With its aerospace-grade aluminium frame and Ceramic Shield 2 glass, it offers durability and elegance in equal measure. At around 194 grams, it sits comfortably in the hand, while the refined curves make it easier to use one-handed compared to the bulkier Pro Max.

iPhone 17 is slim, lightweight and easy to hold.

Attention to detail is evident throughout. The slim bezels allow the 6.3-inch display to dominate the front, while the polished frame gives off a premium shimmer in the light. Water and dust resistance remain at IP68, making it a device that looks good while staying resilient.

iPhone 17 review: Display The 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED panel has been upgraded, now offering a resolution of 2622 × 1206 pixels at 460 ppi with support for ProMotion up to 120Hz.

iPhone 17 finally brings the 120Hz refresh rate to vanilla iPhone models.

Brightness has improved substantially, with 1,000 nits typical, 1,600 nits HDR, and a staggering 3,000 nits peak outdoors. In day-to-day use, this means videos look vibrant, text remains razor sharp, and the phone stays readable even under harsh sunlight.

iPhone 17 review: Performance At its core, the iPhone 17 runs on Apple’s latest A19 chip, featuring a 6-core CPU, 5-core GPU, and 16-core Neural Engine. This combination ensures fluid multitasking, fast app launches, and smooth gaming. Whether editing 4K videos or diving into graphics-intensive titles, the device handles it all with ease.

iPhone 17 with 3000 nits of peak brightness is perfect for outdoor usage.

The A19 is also highly efficient, delivering more performance without compromising battery life. Paired with iOS 26, the phone feels fluid and highly responsive, with features such as AI-powered photo organisation and enhanced Siri integration working seamlessly.

iPhone 17 review: Cameras Apple has equipped the iPhone 17 with a dual 48MP Fusion camera system consisting of a Main and Ultra Wide lens. The Main sensor can even deliver a 12MP 2× telephoto crop, effectively giving users three focal lengths—0.5×, 1×, and 2×—without requiring a dedicated telephoto lens.

Apple has equipped the iPhone 17 with a dual 48MP Fusion camera system.

Photos look crisp, with excellent colour balance and detail, even in lower light. The Ultra Wide captures expansive scenes, while the 18MP front camera improves selfies and video calls. Features like Smart HDR and Cinematic Mode in 4K add to the flexibility, making this an impressive camera setup for a non-Pro model.

Photos look crisp, with excellent colour balance and detail.

iPhone 17 review: Battery life and charging The iPhone 17 houses a 3,692 mAh battery, providing up to 30 hours of video playback. In everyday usage, that translates to a solid day of work, entertainment, and communication with charge to spare.

With a 40W USB-C adapter or higher, the phone can reach 50% in about 20 minutes.

Charging has seen a boost too. With a 40W USB-C adapter or higher, the phone can reach 50% in about 20 minutes. Wireless charging supports MagSafe and Qi2 up to 25W, giving users flexibility whether at home or on the go.

iOS 26: Smarter and More Secure The latest iOS release pairs perfectly with the hardware. Customisable lock screens, interactive widgets, and enhanced privacy settings make everyday use more efficient and personal. Apple’s focus on on-device intelligence also means features like smarter photo sorting or quick Siri responses run privately and smoothly.

iPhone 17 review: Verdict The iPhone 17 is Apple’s most well-rounded flagship yet. It offers a gorgeous design, a bright and fluid display, the power of the A19 chip, reliable cameras, and all-day battery life, all at a price that undercuts the Pro range while retaining much of what makes those devices appealing.

