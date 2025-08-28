iPhone 17 series expected to debut with these colour options

iPhone 17 series is set to debut at the "Awe-Dropping" event on 9 September 2025, and leaks have already outlined the expected colour variants across the lineup. The new options are likely to reinforce the visual distinction between models, especially with the introduction of the slim iPhone 17 Air, which replaces the Plus variant.

Advertisement

Standard iPhone 17 models are said to arrive in:

-Black

-White

-Steel Grey

-Green

-Purple

-Light Blue

This wide array signals Apple’s desire to offer more visual choice in entry-level iPhones.

The iPhone 17 Air, the ultra-thin model, is expected to feature more subdued, lighter shades:

-Black

-White (cooler/brighter than previous models)

-Light Blue (slightly paler, akin to Sky Blue on the latest MacBook Air)

-Light Gold (Pantone Gardenia)

In contrast, the premium iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max are tipped to introduce bolder shades not typically seen in Pro lines:

-Black

-White

-Grey (similar to natural titanium tones)

-Dark Blue (possibly close to the Blue Titanium shade)

-Bright Orange (a fluorescent papaya-like hue)

Earlier rumour leaks and renders have matched this, indicating that each model could have distinct colour palettes tailored to their status and aesthetic intent.

Advertisement

What it means for Apple’s lineup The varied palettes suggest Apple aims to visually differentiate each model's positioning, from playful and vibrant for the base variant, to sleek and light for the Air, and bold yet refined for the Pro models. The inclusion of unique shades such as orange and lighter blue also indicates a departure from the subdued colours that have dominated recent Pro iterations.