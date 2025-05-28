Subscribe

iPhone 18 is likely to get under-display Face ID: Details

Apple may finally bring the under-display Face ID technology with the iPhone 18 series. Here’s everything we know so far.

Aishwarya Panda
Published28 May 2025, 03:51 PM IST
iPhone 18 and iPhone 19 are likely to get a major display upgrade.
iPhone 18 and iPhone 19 are likely to get a major display upgrade.(REUTERS)

Apple is currently preparing to launch the iPhone 17 series in September 2025. While we are awaiting the new iPhone launch, rumours surrounding next year’s iPhone 18 models have started to circulate over the internet. Reportedly, the iPhone 18 models could go through major design refinements in the coming years, and one of them is the integration of under-display Face ID. Since last year, we have been hearing rumours about all-screen iPhones. First, it was speculated for iPhone 17 Pro models, and now the under-display Face ID technology is rumoured for the iPhone 18 series. Therefore, if you have been waiting for a worthy iPhone upgrade, then know what the iPhone 18 series has to offer.

iPhone 18 with under-display Face ID

A tipster who goes by the name Digital Chat Station shared a post on the Chinese social media platform, Weibo, highlighting that the iPhone 18 series could come with Face ID technology, which will be placed under the screen. Therefore, instead of Dynamic Island, we may see a small single-hole-punch camera over the display. It was also highlighted that the iPhone 19 series could come with a full-screen display, which means the screen will have no cutouts or interruptions since the camera and Face ID will be based under the display. 

While the leak gives hope for greater display upgrades for upcoming iPhones. However, the tipster did not highlight the name for any specific iPhone model. As of now, we expect that only Pro models may get such advanced upgrades, considering the previous Apple launch trends and strategies. However, it should be noted that it's too early to make an assumption about devices launching in 2026 and 2027. With the time frame, Apple could make several changes, or integrating such technologies could also come with several challenges. Therefore, take the rumours with a grain of salt. 

As of now, Apple is all set to debut the iOS 19 update at the June 9 WWDC event. Then, later in September, we will see the new iPhone 17 series, which may also surprise us with the new ultra-slim model.

