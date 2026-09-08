iPhone 18 launch date in India 2026: LIVE streaming - When and where to watch | Timings of Surprise and Shine event

Apple is set to host its major September launch event on September 9. The ‘Surprise and Shine’ event is expected to feature the new iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, as well as Apple's first foldable iPhone. It's possible that new models of the Apple Watch or AirPods will also be released at the event.

This year’s launch will be different from Apple’s usual September iPhone cycle. Earlier, Bloomberg reported that Apple was looking to split its iPhone launches. Hence, the typical iPhone 18, iPhone 18e and the 2nd-generation iPhone Air are predicted to arrive in spring 2027.

Apple Surprise and Shine event: Date and time in India Apple’s September 9 event will begin at 10 AM PT, which translates to 10:30 PM IST. The event will be held at Apple's Cupertino, California, campus.

Indian audiences can watch the event on Apple's official YouTube channel and Apple TV app, as well as the Apple website.

Apple September 9 event details: Date: September 9, 2026

Time: 10 AM PT / 10:30 PM IST

Live stream: Apple.com, Apple TV app and YouTube

iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max It is believed the iPhone 18 Pro and the iPhone 18 Pro Max will be the stars of the show. It's expected that the phones will share the overall design and display size of the existing Pro variants and will be upgraded with substantial changes.

Apple has previously been reported to have adopted a 2nm process for producing the Pro model's chips, and these would reportedly run Apple's A20 Pro chip. Apple could also be releasing a smaller version of Dynamic Island, a variable-aperture camera, and some tweaks to the Camera Control button.

Apple’s first foldable iPhone could debut Apple’s first foldable iPhone is expected to be the biggest announcement of the event. Bloomberg has already reported the possibility of a book-like design, a 5.5-inch cover display and a 7.8-inch inner display.

If that's the case, the device might be above the Pro models in Apple's lineup, which starts at about $2,000, according to the reports.

Apple Watch Series 12 and Watch Ultra 4 Apple is also expected to unveil the new Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4. The Series 12 might also offer a ceramic case again, new colours and health features. The Watch Ultra 4 could have design and sensor enhancements, but information is scarce.

New AirPods could also arrive New AirPods are another possibility at the event. The AirPods 5, possibly with and without noise-cancelling capabilities, have been mentioned in earlier reports.