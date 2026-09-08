iPhone 18 launch date in India 2026: LIVE streaming - When and where to watch | Timings of Surprise and Shine event

Apple is set to host its major September launch event on September 9. The ‘Surprise and Shine’ event is expected to feature the new iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, as well as Apple's first foldable iPhone. It's possible that new models of the Apple Watch or AirPods will also be released at the event.

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This year’s launch will be different from Apple’s usual September iPhone cycle. Earlier, Bloomberg reported that Apple was looking to split its iPhone launches. Hence, the typical iPhone 18, iPhone 18e and the 2nd-generation iPhone Air are predicted to arrive in spring 2027.

Apple Surprise and Shine event: Date and time in India Apple’s September 9 event will begin at 10 AM PT, which translates to 10:30 PM IST. The event will be held at Apple's Cupertino, California, campus.

Indian audiences can watch the event on Apple's official YouTube channel and Apple TV app, as well as the Apple website.

Apple September 9 event details: Date: September 9, 2026

Time: 10 AM PT / 10:30 PM IST

Live stream: Apple.com, Apple TV app and YouTube

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iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max It is believed the iPhone 18 Pro and the iPhone 18 Pro Max will be the stars of the show. It's expected that the phones will share the overall design and display size of the existing Pro variants and will be upgraded with substantial changes.

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Apple has previously been reported to have adopted a 2nm process for producing the Pro model's chips, and these would reportedly run Apple's A20 Pro chip. Apple could also be releasing a smaller version of Dynamic Island, a variable-aperture camera, and some tweaks to the Camera Control button.

Apple’s first foldable iPhone could debut Apple’s first foldable iPhone is expected to be the biggest announcement of the event. Bloomberg has already reported the possibility of a book-like design, a 5.5-inch cover display and a 7.8-inch inner display.

If that's the case, the device might be above the Pro models in Apple's lineup, which starts at about $2,000, according to the reports.

Apple Watch Series 12 and Watch Ultra 4 Apple is also expected to unveil the new Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4. The Series 12 might also offer a ceramic case again, new colours and health features. The Watch Ultra 4 could have design and sensor enhancements, but information is scarce.

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New AirPods could also arrive New AirPods are another possibility at the event. The AirPods 5, possibly with and without noise-cancelling capabilities, have been mentioned in earlier reports.

Another possibility is for Apple to introduce health-monitoring sensors into its earbuds. It is believed that a new AirPods Pro featuring built-in cameras is currently under development and won't be available until later.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.