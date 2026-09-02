iPhone 18 Pro colour leaks keep contradicting each other: Dark cherry or silver?

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max at its 9 September event. Ahead of the launch, another leak has reportedly surfaced, revealing three new colour options for the new Pro models. Weibo tipster Fixed Focus Digital provided the information.

The iPhone 18 Pro series may feature Dark Cherry/Burgundy, Sky Blue, and Black options, according to the leak. The statement contradicts previous reports of a Silver option. There is no official confirmation from Apple yet of these colours.

iPhone 18 Pro colours tipped Fixed Focus Digital claims the new Pro models will arrive in:

Dark Cherry/Burgundy

Sky Blue

Black The Dark Cherry shade is expected to be the signature colour of this year's Pro models. It would replace the Cosmic Orange finish, which was available for the iPhone 17 Pro series.

The same leaker has said that there's currently no sign of a Silver iPhone 18 Pro. MacRumors also reported that Fixed Focus Digital believes Silver is "most likely" to be excluded.

Colour leaks remain conflicting The new report does not align completely with previous reports. The uncertainty is further compounded by dummy units. A recent video allegedly revealed the iPhone 18 Pro Max's dark cherry, blue, silver and black colour options. This means that until Apple officially declares the retail colours, the final colours are unknown.

According to the latest leak, all three colours of the iPhone 17 Pro would be replaced. The iPhone 17 Pro came in Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue and Silver.

Also Read | Apple tests Pencil for foldable iPhone; stylus debut may face delay

iPhone 18 Pro launch date and India time Apple has announced its 9 September event, "Surprise and Shine", at 10 AM PT. In India, the event will start at 10:30 PM IST on 9 September. In addition to Apple's first foldable iPhone, reportedly called the iPhone Ultra, the iPhone 18 Pro and the iPhone 18 Pro Max will be showcased at the event.