iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, iPhone Duo, Airpods 5: Full list of Apple's latest product launches and features

Apple flagged off its much-awaited annual event, Rise and Shine, on Wednesday at its headquarters in Cupertino, California. At the event, the company unveiled multiple products, including the highly anticipated iPhone 18 Pro However, they aren't the only new products launched tonight. Check out the full list of new products dropped by Apple.

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Full list of products launched by Apple iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max claim to be the most advanced pro camera system in an iPhone with better battery life and performance. It comes with iOS 27 with Apple Intelligence and Siri AI. It brings AI features with personalisation alongside a 48MP Fusion Main camera and an upgraded Dynamic Island.

While iPhone 18 Pro can also charge up to 50 per cent in just 15 minutes, iPhone 18 Pro Max provides up to 30 hours of usage on a full charge.

Both iPhones will be available in 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB storage variants. iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are available in black, silver, glacier, and burgundy colours.

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While iPhone 18 Pro starts at ₹1,64,900, iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at ₹1,79,900.

AirPods 5 AirPods 5 is touted to deliver the ‘best Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) in an open-ear design’. It features multiport acoustic architecture and next-generation Adaptive EQ, claiming up to 50 per cent more external noise compared to AirPods 4. It also features attractive features like Live Translation.

It is said to be improved in terms of being dust-, sweat-, and water-resistant.

Dubbed as one of the ‘most affordable’ AirPods, AirPods 5 is priced at ₹14,900 and ₹17,900 with a wireless charging case.

Apple Watch Series 12 Apple Watch Series 12 is said to offer the most accurate heart rate sensing in a wearable with higher-frequency heart rate and heart rate variability (HRV) measurements. With the S11 chip, Apple’s most powerful wearable chip, Series 12 is focused on health monitoring with features like advanced workout tracking, sleep tracking, heart health notifications, the ECG app,3 sleep apnea notifications, 4 Fall Detection, Emergency SOS,5 and more.

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It also comes with Audio Intelligence features built with privacy at the core, as per the company.

Apple Watch Series 12 will be available in two sizes, 42mm and 46mm. It comes in eight different finishes across aluminium and titanium options with a new band colour lineup.

Price for Apple Watch Series 12 starts at ₹56,900.

Apple Watch Ultra 4 Apple Watch Ultra 4 is introduced as the ultimate sports and adventure watch by the brand. It comes with the Health Sensing System and S11 chip alongside intelligent features and much longer battery life.

Apple Watch Ultra 4 is available in natural and black titanium colour options alongside a special silver Hermès edition. It also offers a new band colour lineup, including translucent options for the Ocean Band.

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Price for Apple Watch Ultra 4 starts at ₹ ₹1,09,900.

iPhone Duo Apple launched its first foldable iPhone with a 7.6-inch inner display. Built on the A20 Pro chip, iPhone Duo offers all features of any other iPhone, such as 48MP, Apple Intelligence, Siri AI and more. What makes it special is its versatility as an iPad. It comes with two front cameras on both the inner and outer screens alongside a dual-battery architecture.

Apple's first foldable phone will be available in 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB storage capacities.

iPhone Duo is available in two colours-- star white and night sky. iPhone Duo starts at ₹2,99,900.

All of these products will be available for pre-booking on the website.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.