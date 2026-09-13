iPhone 18 Pro Max delivery slips to October: Check which models are still available

Apple has opened pre-orders for the new iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max ahead of their September 18 launch. However, the delivery time is already beginning to differ as per the model, colour and storage option.

The iPhone 18 Pro continues to be widely available for launch-day delivery, as per Apple's latest estimates on the Apple Store as reported by 9to5Mac. The iPhone 18 Pro Max is far more difficult to come by, and multiple variants are now available with late September or October delivery dates.

iPhone 18 Pro: Most models still available on September 18 The iPhone 18 Pro is still on sale for September 18th delivery in most of its variants. All four storage capacities (256GB, 512GB, 1TB and 2TB) come with Glacier, Black and Silver variants and are currently offered for launch-day delivery.

The Burgundy model is slightly more constrained. Its 256GB and 512GB models are expected to be available on September 24-29, and it's estimated that the 1TB and 2TB models will be in inventory on September 18.

Also Read | Apple iPhone 17 now ₹99,900 in India after iPhone 18 Pro launch

iPhone 18 Pro Max faces longer waits The delivery estimates have reduced even more for the iPhone 18 Pro Max. The 256GB colour variants will now be available through the end of October from 6 to 13. There are also several 512GB and 1TB configurations that have topped over launch day.

Both the Black and Silver 1TB options are still available to order for delivery on 18 September. The 2TB model is also still listed for launch-day delivery in every colour.

2TB iPhone 18 Pro Max still gets launch-day delivery For buyers willing to pay a premium, there is one interesting trend. All colour options of the 2TB iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are currently showing September 18 delivery.

This means that if there are buyers who specifically want the Pro Max in a particular colour, then they can still avail of the phone on launch day if they opt for the maximum storage model.

iPhone 18 Pro price and offers in India In India, the iPhone 18 Pro starts at ₹164,900 for 256GB, while the 512GB, 1TB and 2TB versions cost ₹189,900, ₹239,900 and ₹314,900, respectively.

The iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at ₹179,900 for 256GB and goes up to ₹329,900 for 2TB. Apple has provided the following offers for EMI: 6-month EMI is free for all customers; however, for ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and American Express customers, cashback up to ₹7,000 is offered.

The effectiveness of this price reduction can vary depending on the device and its condition, but Apple's Trade In programme can do so in the range of up to ₹81,500.