iPhone 18 Pro Max vs Galaxy S26 Ultra camera: Key differences in zoom, video and more

The iPhone 18 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra are among the latest flagship smartphones, with both companies focusing heavily on camera upgrades. Apple launched the iPhone 18 Pro Max on September 9, 2026, with a variable-aperture 48MP main camera, while Samsung's Galaxy S26 Ultra will feature a 200MP main camera and 3x and 5x telephoto cameras.

The main distinction lies in the two phones' approaches to photography. There's even a bit more manual control and advanced video equipment on Apple, and Samsung continues with a multi-camera system centred on high-quality photos and a variety of focal lengths. The camera systems of the two are compared here in terms of hardware, zoom, video, low-light photography, and selfies, based on the official specifications provided.

iPhone 18 Pro Max vs Galaxy S26 Ultra: Camera hardware The iPhone 18 Pro Max has three 48MP rear cameras: a 48MP main camera with variable apertures of f/1.48, f/1.8, f/2.8, and f/4.0, a 48MP ultra-wide camera, and a 48MP 4x telephoto camera. The telephoto also offers an optically superb 200mm model, up to 40x digital zoom.

Samsung has a 200MP f/1.4 main camera, 50MP f/1.9 ultra-wide, 10MP 3x telephoto and 50MP 5x telephoto. It will have 2x and 10x optical zoom, plus up to 100x digital zoom.

Main and ultra-wide cameras Apple's major hardware change is the variable aperture. It can automatically or manually switch between four aperture settings to control the amount of light reaching the shot and the depth of field. According to Apple, the f/1.48 aperture will enhance low-light performance and create a sharper-looking group shot.

The 200MP sensor provides significantly higher native resolution than Samsung's previous 100MP models, and the 50MP ultra-wide lens is also autofocus-capable. Samsung says its wider apertures and ProVisual Engine are designed to reduce noise and retain detail in low-light photography.

iPhone 18 Pro Max vs Galaxy S26 Ultra: Zoom The Galaxy S26 Ultra has two native telephoto cameras, with 3x and 5x optical zoom. Samsung also offers 10x optical quality and up to 100x digital zoom.

The iPhone 18 Pro Max, on the other hand, has a 4x 48MP telephoto lens that also delivers 8x optical zoom. In testing by Tom's Guide, the iPhone and Galaxy were closely matched at 10x, but the Galaxy produced a sharper result at 40x.

iPhone 18 Pro Max vs Galaxy S26 Ultra: Video The iPhone supports 4K Dolby Vision up to 120 fps and external recording up to 4K/120 fps with ProRes and Apple Log 2/genlock support for ProRes. It even has Dual Capture, recording from both the front and rear cameras simultaneously.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra records 8K at 30 fps and 4K at 120 fps in Pro Video mode. Samsung's Nightography video benefits from the company's claim of higher brightness due to the wide apertures of its main and telephoto cameras.

Selfie and low-light cameras The iPhone features an 18MP f/1.9 Centre Stage camera with AF, 4K with Dolby Vision and support with Apple Log 2.