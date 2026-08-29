iPhone 18 Pro Max vs iPhone 18 Pro: Camera, zoom and key differences explained

Apple is expected to make a major change to its iPhone camera strategy with the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro series. The company hasn't announced what the camera will be, but leaks indicate there could be a new addition for the iPhone 18 Pro Max that hasn't been seen before on an iPhone.

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The biggest rumoured upgrade is a variable aperture camera, which could be exclusive to the iPhone 18 Pro Max. The feature would allow users to have more control over how much light enters into the camera and would also make it easier to control the depth and background blur. Apple's 9th September event is the time when the new iPhones are supposed to be announced.

iPhone 18 Pro Max could get variable aperture MacRumors reports that the iPhone 18 Pro Max will only have a variable aperture on its front-facing camera, another big name in the leaker community has claimed. Unlike a fixed aperture, a variable aperture would allow the lens to open or close depending on the lighting and the type of shot.

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This may provide more flexibility when capturing photos in tough situations. A wider aperture might be useful in low-light conditions, and a narrower aperture might ensure better exposure and depth of field control. The change would also provide more control to the photographers. However, it's not sure how much control Apple will be giving its users in the Camera app.

A first for Apple's iPhone cameras Apple has so far only used hard-set apertures with its primary Pro-series camera. The primary camera on the iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 17 Pro has been shooting with f/1.78.

The iPhone 18 Pro Max would thus be a major change in Apple's camera hardware strategy, if the reports are accurate. It might make the iPhone more competitive against dedicated cameras in terms of controlling the aperture, but smartphone photography would still rely on computational photography.

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This could be a more meaningful upgrade than simply increasing megapixel counts. Providing the user with the control of the aperture may make the Pro Max more useful for enthusiasts and creators who desire more control in their shots.

Possible 6x optical zoom for Pro Max The differences in the cameras don't stop there. Rumours also suggest that the iPhone 18 Pro Max will feature a more advanced telephoto camera with 6x optical zoom capabilities.

Longer optical zoom would be beneficial for portraits and sports/distance objects. It may also alleviate Apple's use of digital cropping when users take photos from afar.

If it's bundled with variable aperture, then the Pro Max may be a clear choice for the photographer over the standard Pro.

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Also Read | iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max and foldable ultra price in India

iPhone 18 Pro vs Pro Max: What could change? Apple has maintained camera configurations between the Pro and Pro Max devices pretty much the same for a few generations in a row. One interesting difference was the tetraprism telephoto camera, which the iPhone 15 Pro Max got, and the iPhone 15 Pro didn't.

That might be a business that the iPhone 18 Pro Max could tap into on a bigger scale. A larger display and battery would be the primary selling point of the Pro Max over the regular model, but if the variable aperture and 6x optical zoom isn't included in that upgrade then Apple would have a much better reason to convince consumers to make the jump.

However, these are just rumored specs and Apple has yet to officially confirm either feature. Until the September 9 launch, the reported camera differences should be treated as leaks rather than final specifications.

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About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.