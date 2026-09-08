iPhone 18 Pro may launch tomorrow, but iPhone 20 could be the bigger upgrade: Here's why you should wait

Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max at its upcoming event on September 9. The new Pro models are likely to bring upgrades to the processor, cameras and displays, but Apple is also rumoured to be planning a much bigger redesign for 2027.

The 2027 iPhone is widely expected to be called the iPhone 20, although Apple has not officially confirmed the name. The device would mark 20 years since the launch of the original iPhone and could introduce several technologies that Apple has reportedly been developing for years.

iPhone 20 could get an all-new glass design According to reports from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and MacRumors, Apple is exploring a quad-curved design for its 2027 iPhone. The corners of the display glass might curve around all four sides, helping to hide the metal frame and creating a more seamless appearance.

Apple is also rumoured to be looking at Samsung OLED panels with Colour Filter on Encapsulation (COE). The approach can help to increase power efficiency and brightness while thinning the display and improving its light transmission.

Under-display Face ID could remove the Dynamic Island The most significant of the reported changes is that of under-display Face ID. Apple is reportedly testing the components of Face ID and a front camera under the display.

If the technology is ready for production, the Dynamic Island may eventually cease to exist. However, this remains uncertain. Analyst Ross Young has previously claimed that a cutout may still be present in 2027.

iPhone 20 may bring solid-state buttons and an A21 chip Apple is reportedly testing haptic controls that will replace the mechanical side, volume, action, and camera control buttons. These controls may have feedback but not move when pressed.

The iPhone 2027 is also expected to feature an A21 chip based on 2nd-generation 2nm technology. In a bid to boost memory performance for on-device AI workloads, Apple is rumoured to be considering vertically stacked high-bandwidth memory.

New battery and camera technologies in development Apple is reportedly exploring a silicon-anode battery, which could provide higher energy density without requiring a larger battery.

The company is also known to be working on the development of the company's own stacked image sensor for the replacement of the Sony image sensor. The sensor may be based on LOFIC technology, which has been reported to enhance the dynamic range in challenging lighting situations.

iPhone 18 Pro vs iPhone 20: Should you wait? The iPhone 18 Pro will likely be based on minor tweaks to the hardware, like the A20 Pro chip, the camera system, and a smaller Dynamic Island.

The iPhone 20, on the other hand, is being connected with alterations to the screen, biometric system, buttons, processor, battery and camera hardware. However, these 2027 specs have not been officially supported by Apple.