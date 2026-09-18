iPhone 18 Pro price in India: How to buy the 256GB model under ₹1 lakh

Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro is listed at ₹164,900 for the 256GB model in India. However, a Flipkart deal shown in the supplied listing brings the displayed purchase price down to ₹99,400 with an exchange offer and a bank card discount. The iPhone 18 Pro is available in India from Apple for ₹164,900.
The offer is targeted at iPhone customers seeking an upgrade. As per the Flipkart listing displayed, customers may receive up to ₹47,500 off on their iPhone 16 when they exchange it for a new one. In addition, customers will be eligible for an extra ₹8,000 discount with the Axis Bank Flipkart card offer. The exact exchange value may vary depending on the phone and its condition.
The Flipkart iPhone 18 Pro 256GB price starts at ₹164,900.
The biggest reduction comes from exchanging an existing iPhone 16. The deal price of ₹47,500 is an exchange value and should be verified by customers before placing the order with the final value offered for their specific device. Apple also supports smartphone trade-ins, with the final credit depending on the eligible device.
The exchange value, bank card acceptability, and related conditions should be checked by the buyer at the cashier. The displayed price of ₹99,400 is based on the deal details provided in the Flipkart listing.
Disclaimer: The listed ₹47,500 exchange benefit plus the ₹8,000 card discount mathematically totals ₹55,500, which would bring ₹164,900 to ₹109,400. Flipkart nevertheless displays ₹99,400 as the final deal price, suggesting that an additional ₹10,000 benefit or pricing adjustment may be included. Buyers should confirm the final checkout breakdown before purchasing.
Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.
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