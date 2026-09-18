iPhone 18 Pro price in India: How to buy the 256GB model under ₹1 lakh

iPhone 18 Pro (256GB) is priced at 164,900 in India, but Flipkart shows a deal price of 99,400 after an iPhone 16 exchange bonus ( 47,500) and Axis Bank card discount ( 8,000).

Pragya Singha Roy
Published18 Sep 2026, 01:26 PM IST
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Apple iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max smartphones (Bloomberg)
Apple iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max smartphones (Bloomberg)(Bloomberg)

Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro is listed at 164,900 for the 256GB model in India. However, a Flipkart deal shown in the supplied listing brings the displayed purchase price down to 99,400 with an exchange offer and a bank card discount. The iPhone 18 Pro is available in India from Apple for 164,900.

The offer is targeted at iPhone customers seeking an upgrade. As per the Flipkart listing displayed, customers may receive up to 47,500 off on their iPhone 16 when they exchange it for a new one. In addition, customers will be eligible for an extra 8,000 discount with the Axis Bank Flipkart card offer. The exact exchange value may vary depending on the phone and its condition.

iPhone 18 Pro deal: How the price drops

The Flipkart iPhone 18 Pro 256GB price starts at 164,900.

  • iPhone 16 exchange benefit: 47,500 off
  • Flipkart Axis Bank card discount: 8,000 off
  • Displayed deal price: 99,400

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Flipkart shows a deal price of 99,400 for iPhone 18 Pro after an iPhone 16 exchange bonus ( 47,500) and Axis Bank card discount ( 8,000).
Also Read | iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max available in India from today: Check purchase options

Exchange value depends on the iPhone

The biggest reduction comes from exchanging an existing iPhone 16. The deal price of 47,500 is an exchange value and should be verified by customers before placing the order with the final value offered for their specific device. Apple also supports smartphone trade-ins, with the final credit depending on the eligible device.

Also Read | Apple rolls out iOS 27 with Siri AI ahead of iPhone 18 sales

Check the final price before paying

The exchange value, bank card acceptability, and related conditions should be checked by the buyer at the cashier. The displayed price of 99,400 is based on the deal details provided in the Flipkart listing.

Disclaimer: The listed 47,500 exchange benefit plus the 8,000 card discount mathematically totals 55,500, which would bring 164,900 to 109,400. Flipkart nevertheless displays 99,400 as the final deal price, suggesting that an additional 10,000 benefit or pricing adjustment may be included. Buyers should confirm the final checkout breakdown before purchasing.

About the Author

Pragya Singha Roy

Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.

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