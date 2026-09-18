iPhone 18 Pro price in India: How to buy the 256GB model under ₹1 lakh

Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro is listed at ₹164,900 for the 256GB model in India. However, a Flipkart deal shown in the supplied listing brings the displayed purchase price down to ₹99,400 with an exchange offer and a bank card discount. The iPhone 18 Pro is available in India from Apple for ₹164,900.
The offer is targeted at iPhone customers seeking an upgrade. As per the Flipkart listing displayed, customers may receive up to ₹47,500 off on their iPhone 16 when they exchange it for a new one. In addition, customers will be eligible for an extra ₹8,000 discount with the Axis Bank Flipkart card offer. The exact exchange value may vary depending on the phone and its condition.
The Flipkart iPhone 18 Pro 256GB price starts at ₹164,900.
The biggest reduction comes from exchanging an existing iPhone 16. The deal price of ₹47,500 is an exchange value and should be verified by customers before placing the order with the final value offered for their specific device. Apple also supports smartphone trade-ins, with the final credit depending on the eligible device.
The exchange value, bank card acceptability, and related conditions should be checked by the buyer at the cashier. The displayed price of ₹99,400 is based on the deal details provided in the Flipkart listing.
Disclaimer: The listed ₹47,500 exchange benefit plus the ₹8,000 card discount mathematically totals ₹55,500, which would bring ₹164,900 to ₹109,400. Flipkart nevertheless displays ₹99,400 as the final deal price, suggesting that an additional ₹10,000 benefit or pricing adjustment may be included. Buyers should confirm the final checkout breakdown before purchasing.