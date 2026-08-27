iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max price hike expected in India; foldable Ultra could be Apple’s most expensive phone

Apple is preparing for its next major hardware event on 9 September, with the new iPhone lineup expected to headline. While the company has not confirmed the products, strong indications point to the launch of iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. The long-rumoured foldable iPhone may also make its big debut.

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Leaks suggest Indian buyers could face higher prices this year, tied to memory and storage costs. Apple has not disclosed official prices, so reported prices remain indicative rather than final retail tags.

iPhone 18 Pro price (expected) The Apple iPhone 18 Pro is expected to start at ₹139,900 in India, approximately ₹5,000 more than the iPhone 17 Pro, which retails at ₹134,900.

The 256GB option is tipped to cost ₹144,900. The increase cements the Pro model's premium positioning, though Apple's track record shows Pro devices consistently outsell lower-cost counterparts, making the pricing easier to justify.

iPhone 18 Pro Max price (expected) The Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max is anticipated to come with a significantly higher price tag. According to reports, the price range in India is estimated at ₹154,900 to ₹159,900.

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The anticipated price increase is partly due to rising memory costs. According to industry reports, DRAM and flash storage have now become much costlier due to the competition for memory chips among AI data centres. But it's not certain what portion of that extra price point Apple will be able to impose on consumers.

Also Read | iPhone Ultra foldable gets early praise, but 2 key features may be missing

Foldable iPhone Ultra price (expected) The most likely surprise is that Apple is rumoured to be launching its foldable iPhone, which could be sold under the iPhone Ultra brand. The price tag for India may be between ₹189,900 and ₹209,900.

The high storage versions are expected to cross ₹2.3 lakh. While Apple has yet to confirm the price, it's expected to be close to $1,399 USD, and the device's name hasn't been confirmed yet.

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Apple could make the foldable a luxury product If Apple is going to release the foldable at these prices, it would definitely sit atop the regular Pro models rather than directly compete with them. A high price would further reinforce the Ultra's high-end market appeal and retain the Pro position as more affordable.

For the moment, the more reliable iPhone 18 Pro seems to be the more desirable option for most customers, whereas the foldable might be of interest primarily to those who are willing to pay a premium for Apple's new form factor. The 9 September event should finally settle the pricing question.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.