iPhone 18 Pro Series to Foldable iPhone Ultra: 6 Apple products expected next month

Apple is gearing up for one of its biggest product launches of the year, with the company expected to unveil its next-generation iPhone lineup in September. It is said that the event will be on 9 September at 10 AM PT, with the iPhone 18 Pro series at the heart of it.

However, the iPhones may not be the only highlight. In addition to new Apple Watch and AirPods models, Apple is also rumoured to be developing its first foldable iPhone. The details, which have mostly leaked and been reported, indicate plans to make this year's event more than just another iPhone upgrade.

iPhone 18 Pro Series could lead the launch The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are anticipated to feature some hardware changes. Both models are rumoured to feature Apple's next-generation A20 Pro chip and a smaller Dynamic Island.

There are also rumours of better camera control button functionality and a possible new Dark Cherry colour mode. The iPhone 18 Pro Max could be thicker due to a larger battery.

The biggest difference between the two Pro models could remain in the cameras. Rumours now suggest the variable-aperture camera could be limited to the Pro Max. If that's the case, it would be another reason for buyers to opt for the more powerful, higher-priced version.

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Foldable iPhone could be Apple's biggest surprise Apple is also set to join the foldable smartphone market with its high-end iPhone Ultra. According to the sources, the device might be equipped with a 5.3-inch cover display and a 7.7-inch internal display.

Two rear cameras and a front-facing camera are also expected to be the features of the foldable iPhone. More importantly, Apple might use Touch ID in lieu of Face ID on the device.

It's said that Apple is working on iOS 27 for foldables, including support for side-by-side apps. These reports suggest that software experience may be as significant as hardware experience, if they are true.

Apple Watch Series 12 and Ultra 4 The new S11 chip and a larger battery with enhanced fitness-tracking features may be added to the Apple Watch Series 12. Apple could also offer a ceramic case option, adding a higher-end positioning to the Watch lineup as a whole.

The Apple Watch Ultra 4 is likely to emphasise performance, fitness and satellite capabilities. There are rumours of other features, such as satellite maps and the ability to send photos via Messages.

AirPods 5 may get two variants Both of Apple's entry-level AirPods series could also get an update. One version is supposed to include active noise cancellation, and the other will be cheaper, without ANC.

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What to expect from Apple's September event The rumours are correct, and if they are true, then the foldable iPhone may be the biggest news at Apple's event. Sales are likely to be boosted by the iPhone 18 Pro series, but a foldable iPhone would represent a significant strategic shift for Apple.