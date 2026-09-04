iPhone 18 Pro, smart glasses & more: Apple’s expected launches on Sept 9, late 2026 & 2027 under CEO John Ternus

New Apple CEO John Ternus is expected to introduce the latest iPhone 18 Pro and other latest products on September 9 . Apple is preparing for an unprecedented stretch of product launches, with new designs, form factors and entirely new categories expected to roll out from 2026 through 2027 and beyond.

Although the company introduced products such as the Apple Watch and AirPods, it has not consistently added entirely new types of devices. That strategy is now set for a major shift, starting with Apple’s September 9 “Surprise and Shine” event, according to a Bloomberg report.

Apple has been developing this new product pipeline for roughly five years, with Ternus signalling that the company is entering a renewed period of innovation. In a message to employees on Tuesday, he expressed confidence in the major launch planned for the following week and said he was equally excited about products already under development as well as future ideas that have yet to be conceived.

“I am so excited about everything we have in store. We have a huge launch next week that’s going to be phenomenal. I’m just as excited about what lies beyond that, including the incredible products already in the works and the ones we haven’t even imagined yet,” Ternus stated.

Apple is developing a wide range of products for the coming years, although its plans and launch schedules could change, with some devices potentially facing delays or being cancelled altogether.

A spokesperson for Apple, headquartered in Cupertino, California, declined to comment, the report said.

Expected on September 9, late 2026 and early 2027 1. Foldable iPhone Apple’s major new device will reportedly be a foldable iPhone, internally referred to by some employees as the iPhone Ultra. It is expected to feature a large inner display and a smaller external screen, with a folded size similar to a passport. Other upgrades could include an A20 Pro chip, C2 modem, Touch ID, split-view multitasking and an improved hinge. The device could cost more than $2,000.

2. iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max The Pro models are expected to retain a design similar to their predecessors, while adding light-blue and dark-red colour options. Internal upgrades could include A20 Pro chips, C2 modems, better battery life, improved cooling and camera enhancements such as a mechanical aperture.

3. Apple Watch Series 12 and Ultra 4 The new watches are expected to bring additional colours, ceramic cases for the Series 12 and new health and fitness features. Updated hardware will support AI-powered Siri, while Apple is also testing an all-day continuous heart-rate sensor.

4. AirPods 5 Apple is preparing an update to its entry-level AirPods lineup, including standard and noise-cancelling versions. The camera-equipped AirPods are expected to arrive later.

5. Apple TV The upcoming Apple TV is expected to retain its current appearance but gain a faster chip, AI-powered Siri and an updated remote.

6. HomePod mini The smart speaker is also expected to receive a faster processor and Siri AI capabilities, without major changes to its design.

7. OLED iPad mini The next iPad mini is expected to receive an OLED display for the first time, improving colour reproduction, contrast and black levels.

8. M6 iMac Apple is preparing an iMac refresh featuring the M6 chip and potentially new colour options, marking the first update to the desktop in two years.

9. M6 14-inch MacBook Pro The 14-inch MacBook Pro is expected to retain its current design while replacing the entry-level M5 chip with an M6 processor.

10. Touchscreen OLED MacBook Pro Apple is developing a redesigned MacBook Pro with a multitouch OLED display, Dynamic Island and a more touch-friendly software interface. It is expected in 14-inch and 16-inch versions with M5 Pro and M5 Max chips.

11. Smart home hub Apple is also preparing a roughly 7-inch home hub that could feature Siri AI, facial recognition, widgets, apps, FaceTime and smart-home controls. The device could be placed on a bedside table or mounted on a wall.

Products in development for 2027 1. M6 MacBook Air The 2027 MacBook Air is expected to receive an M6 chip as part of a routine hardware refresh.

2. A19 Pro MacBook Neo Apple is working on a new MacBook Neo with a faster processor and more memory, along with plans for periodic colour updates.

3. Entry-level iPad A new basic iPad is reportedly in development with a faster chip and support for Apple Intelligence.

4. iPad Air The 2027 iPad Air could shift to an OLED display, following the iPad Pro and upcoming iPad mini.

5. iPad Pro The next iPad Pro is expected to receive a new chip, while Apple is testing a vapor chamber to improve sustained performance and reduce heat.

6. New Apple Pencils Updates to the Pencil Pro and entry-level USB-C Pencil are reportedly being developed alongside the 2027 iPad lineup.

7. iPhone 18 and 18e Apple is expected to change its iPhone launch schedule, separating Pro models from lower-priced versions. The regular iPhone 18 and “e” models could arrive in spring 2027.

8. iPhone Air 2 The next iPhone Air could gain a second rear camera for ultrawide photography, along with a faster chip and longer battery life.

9. M7 14-inch MacBook Pro Apple is preparing a redesigned entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro with its first base M7 chip and design elements from its upcoming touchscreen MacBooks.

10. Camera-equipped AirPods AirPods with built-in cameras are reportedly planned for 2027. The cameras could support visual intelligence features such as contextual reminders, environmental analysis and navigation assistance, but would not record photos or videos.

11. Home security system Apple is developing an AI-powered home security camera and automation system focused on privacy, with AI analysing the surroundings rather than relying on conventional video monitoring.

12. Smart glasses Apple is reportedly developing its first smart glasses, without displays, to compete with Meta’s offerings. The glasses could support music, calls, photography, video and AI-powered visual functions.

13. 20th-anniversary iPhone Apple is working on a major iPhone redesign to mark the device’s 20th anniversary, potentially featuring curved glass around the edges and thinner bezels.

14. Second-generation foldable iPhone A follow-up foldable iPhone with a new chip is already reportedly being tested for release a year after the first model.

15. Redesigned Apple Watches Apple is exploring a new design direction for its fitness-focused wearables and is developing a redesigned smartwatch for launch in 2027 or later.

16. M7 Pro and M7 Max MacBook Pro Apple is developing second-generation high-end MacBook Pro models with OLED displays and upgraded M7 Pro and M7 Max processors.