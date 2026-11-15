iPhone 18 Pro vs iPhone 17 Pro vs iPhone 16 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro Max: Which has the best camera for photography?

Choosing an iPhone for photography is not always easy. Apple has introduced several camera improvements over the years, with newer models offering higher-resolution sensors, better zoom and more control over how pictures are taken.

The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are Apple's latest flagship models as of November 2026. However, older models such as the iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max continue to offer strong camera systems.

While all four generations can take detailed photographs, there are differences in their ability to capture portraits, landscapes, distant subjects and pictures in low light.

The iPhone 18 Pro stands out with its variable aperture and three 48MP rear cameras. The iPhone 17 Pro also offers three 48MP cameras, while the iPhone 16 Pro combines a 48MP main and ultra-wide camera with a dedicated 5x telephoto lens. The iPhone 15 Pro Max, meanwhile, remains a capable option for people who enjoy zoom photography.

Here is how the four models compare. iPhone 18 Pro vs iPhone 17 Pro vs iPhone 16 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro Max: Camera comparison

1. iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max Best overall camera

The latest camera technology

The iPhone 18 Pro features three 48MP rear cameras, covering the main, ultra-wide and telephoto lenses.

The biggest improvement is its variable aperture main camera. It can adjust between f/1.48, f/1.8, f/2.8 and f/4.0, giving photographers more control over how much light enters the camera.

This is useful in different lighting conditions. A wider aperture can help capture more light in darker surroundings, while a narrower aperture can keep more of a scene in focus.

The phone also offers 4x optical zoom and 8x optical-quality zoom, along with 48MP ultra-wide photography and 48MP macro photography. It includes Pro controls for adjusting aperture, shutter speed and white balance.

For portrait photography, landscape shots and close-up pictures, the combination offers considerable flexibility.

2. iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max Strong all-rounder

Three 48MP cameras

The iPhone 17 Pro generation brought 48MP sensors to all three rear cameras.

The iPhone 17 Pro has a 48MP main camera, a 48MP ultra-wide camera and a 48MP telephoto camera.

Its telephoto lens offers 4x optical zoom and 8x optical-quality zoom. This makes it useful for travel photography, portraits and capturing subjects at a distance.

It also offers macro photography, Night mode, Apple ProRAW and next-generation portrait features.

An important addition is Dual Capture, which allows users to record using the front and rear cameras at the same time. It also supports 4K Dolby Vision video recording at up to 120 frames per second on the main camera.

According to camera testing by DXOMARK, the iPhone 17 Pro performs particularly well in video, exposure and colour reproduction. However, some image noise can appear when shooting indoors or in low light.

3. iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max A good choice for zoom photography

The iPhone 16 Pro generation introduced a 48MP ultra-wide camera alongside its main camera.

The iPhone 16 Pro features a 48MP main camera, a 48MP ultra-wide camera and a 12MP telephoto camera.

One of its biggest strengths is the dedicated 5x optical zoom. This allows users to photograph distant subjects without relying entirely on digital zoom.

It also offers 48MP macro photography, which is useful for close-up shots of flowers, food and smaller objects.

The Camera Control button gives users quicker access to camera functions, while Apple ProRAW offers more flexibility when editing photographs.

For people who enjoy travel, nature and street photography, the iPhone 16 Pro remains a strong option. Its camera system may not have the same resolution across all three lenses as the newer Pro models, but it still offers considerable versatility.

4. iPhone 15 Pro Max Still capable for everyday photography

Its dedicated 5x telephoto camera remains one of its useful features.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max comes with a 48MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera and a 12MP telephoto camera.

Its 5x optical zoom uses Apple's tetraprism design, allowing users to capture distant subjects with more detail than a simple digital crop.

The phone also supports Night mode, macro photography, Apple ProRAW, portrait photography and Photographic Styles.

However, there are some limitations compared with newer models. Its ultra-wide and telephoto cameras have lower resolutions, and it does not offer the newer 48MP telephoto system found in the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro.

It is still capable of taking good photographs, particularly in daylight, but its older camera hardware makes it less versatile than the newer Pro models.

Which iPhone has the best camera? The verdict If camera quality is your biggest priority and budget is not a concern, the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are the strongest choices among these four generations.

The variable aperture, three 48MP rear cameras, improved low-light capabilities and additional manual controls make them the most complete photography package.

The iPhone 17 Pro is a close alternative. It offers three 48MP cameras and excellent zoom flexibility, making it a good choice if you do not need the latest photography controls.

The iPhone 16 Pro is worth considering if you want a dedicated 5x optical zoom and strong macro photography without buying the newest generation.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is the older option in this comparison. It can still deliver good photographs, especially if you find it at a considerably lower price.

Final verdict:

- Best overall: iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max.

- Best alternative: iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

- Good older-generation choice: iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

- Budget-conscious older option: iPhone 15 Pro Max.