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iPhone 18 Pro vs iPhone 17 Pro: What has changed — from colour options, iOS, camera, battery, price to chipset

iPhone 18 Pro introduces several advanced features, including a new thermal management system, longer battery life and uses more recycled materials than its predecessor. Check what has changed here.

Fareha Naaz
Published10 Sep 2026, 12:12 PM IST
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Apple iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max smartphones during a product unveiling event at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, US, on September 9.
Apple iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max smartphones during a product unveiling event at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, US, on September 9.(Bloomberg)
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Apple on Wednesday launched its latest models — iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max— with notable updates and advanced features compared with the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Though the display sizes and the headline 48MP/8x camera setup remain broadly similar, several other specifications have been updated to match the latest technology.

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Let's have a look at key features that have changed:

Colour options

While previous-generation smartphones offered three colour options — deep blue, cosmic orange, and silver — the new model comes in 4 variants — black, silver, glacier, and an all-new burgundy.

Also Read | ‘Reheating leftovers’: Samsung, Motorola crash Apple’s iPhone Duo launch

Chipset

When compared with previous-generation models, we find that the new model is equipped with an A20 Pro based on a 2-nanometer chipset, which features “50% more memory bandwidth than A19 Pro.” Promising a significant graphics upgrade, the A20 Pro's 7-core GPU design is up to 40% faster.

“A20 Pro also features a new Dual 16-core Neural Engine, which accelerates on-device AI models and computational photography, and includes 32 total cores for double the AI processing power of A19 Pro, ” the iPhone maker said in a press statement.

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Camera

Moving to main camera, the new model comes with the same 48MP Fusion camera, but now with “variable aperture” which allows users to customize their experience in the Camera app.

Also Read | Apple iPhone Duo price in India: Check 256GB to 2TB prices, EMI, offers, specs

Battery

Offering the largest increase in battery life on iPhone, iPhone 18 Pro comes with up to 36 hours of video playback. “iPhone 18 Pro can also charge up to 50% in around 15 minutes, or wirelessly charge up to 50% in 30 minutes,” the press release states, suggesting that iPhone 18 Pro Max provides up to 30 hours of usage on a full charge. Meanwhile, iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max could charge 50% in 20 minutes.

FeatureiPhone 17 ProiPhone 18 Pro
Colour OptionsDeep blue, cosmic orange and silverBlack, silver, glacier, and an all-new burgundy
ChipsetA19 ProA20 Pro
Main camera48MP Fusion Main48MP Fusion Main with variable aperture
Battery50% in about 20 minutes50% in about 15 minutes
iOSiOS 26iOS 27
Storage256GB–1TB256GB–2TB
Materials30% recycled content40% recycled content
Launch price$1,099$1,199

Vapor chamber

The iPhone 18 Pro features a new thermal management system, with its redesigned vapour chamber ensuring up to a 40% increase in performance compared with the iPhone 17 Pro.

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iOS

New generation of Apple Intelligence and Siri AI — iOS 27 — replaces iOS 26.

Storage

Moving to storage capacity, iPhone 18 Pro will be available in 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB, while iPhone 17 Pro came in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB variants.

Modem

Introducing AI-powered improvements with C2, Apple’s next-generation cellular modem system. The iPhone 18 Pro features a wireless networking chip, N1, that enables Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread. Notably, C2 offers faster uploads than C1X and consumes 15% less energy while supporting mmWave in the US.

Also Read | Where is Apple iPhone Duo cheapest? Check 10-country launch price comparison

Material

Made with 40% recycled material, the iPhone 18 Pro's battery uses 100% recycled cobalt and 85% recycled aluminium. “Manufactured with 50% renewable energy, like wind and solar, across the supply chain…. their paper packaging is 100% fibre-based12 and can be easily recycled at home,” the company said.

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Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Pro was made with 40% renewable electricity and 30% recycled materials, including 100% recycled cobalt in the battery and 100% recycled gold plating on all printed circuit boards.

Launch price in the US

iPhone 17 Pro — $1,099

iPhone 18 Pro — $1,199

About the Author

Fareha Naaz

Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. ...Read More

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