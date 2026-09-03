iPhone 18 series leaks: Dynamic Island, battery, A20 Pro chip and foldable details

Apple’s iPhone 18 launch is now less than a week away, and a large number of leaks have surfaced ahead of the company’s 9 September event. The three most reliable reports concern three high-end devices: the iPhone 18 Pro, the iPhone 18 Pro Max, and Apple's long-anticipated foldable iPhone, rumoured to be the iPhone Ultra.

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The standard iPhone 18 is not expected at the September event. It's been reported that Apple will launch in two parts, with the iPhone 18, iPhone 18e and a new iPhone Air coming in spring 2027.

iPhone 18 Pro: Smaller Dynamic Island, new cameras The Dynamic Island is one of the most consistent iPhone 18 Pro leaks circulating. Tipster Ice Universe says the cutout might end up being some 35% smaller, moving from about 20.7mm to 13.5mm. Digital Chat Station has previously suggested that the change is exaggerated, stating that Apple could still keep the same design. Apple might also be shrinking the Dynamic Island, but not the whole Face ID system under the display, according to Instant Digital.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and display analyst Ross Young have also reported that the Dynamic Island will not be going away but will be scaled down. This results in a smaller notch being reported consistently as compared to a notch-less display.

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It is expected that the camera system will undergo a greater hardware change. Both Pro models would receive a variable-aperture main camera, first reported by Ming-Chi Kuo. The feature would allow the lens opening to adjust to lighting conditions, whereas the Pro models are fixed at f/1.78.

Also Read | Dark cherry or silver? iPhone 18 Pro colour leaks keep contradicting each other

A20 Pro chip and C2 modem The iPhone 18 Pro variants are expected to be powered by Apple's A20 Pro chip, which is said to be built on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's 2nm process. Kuo has been championing the 2nm transition, and reports suggest that the chip might offer better performance and efficiency than its predecessors.

Apple is expected to launch its C2 modem in the Pro variants. Supply-chain analyst Jeff Pu has said the modem will deliver faster speeds, improved power efficiency, and mmWave 5G support in the United States. Earlier, Gurman reported that the C2 modem was under development for the 2026 iPhone generation.

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iPhone 18 Pro Max leaks Digital Chat Station has said that an iPhone 18 Pro Max might include a 5,100–5,200 mAh battery for overseas models. The same source said the Chinese version might be a bit larger, at 5,000mAh. A slightly thicker chassis has also been linked to the larger battery.

Colours remain a major leak battle The new colour leaks are contradictory. Fixed Focus Digital says the iPhone 18 Pro will be available in Dark Cherry, Sky Blue, and Black, but that Silver is unlikely.

However, Sonny Dickson has shared alleged SIM trays in Silver, Dark Cherry and Sky Blue and told MacRumors these are the only colours he has encountered recently. He had previously had dummies placed in his units that had also been Black.

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Apple’s first foldable iPhone leaks The biggest addition to the 2026 lineup is expected to be Apple’s first foldable. According to Mark Gurman, speaking to Tom's Guide, the device might feature a 5.5-inch outer display and a 7.8-inch inner screen. He also says he expects MagSafe support, and reports that it's coming to the phone say it won't feature Face ID or a telephoto camera. Its expected price is around $2,000-$2,500.

Apple has officially announced that its big event on 9 September will take place. None of these leaked specs has been confirmed by the company, so the final details will only be known when the devices are unveiled.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.