iPhone 20 Pro leak hints at larger displays, quad-curved glass for Apple’s 20th anniversary

Apple could be preparing a major design change for its 2027 iPhone lineup. On the Chinese social media platform Weibo, tipster Digital Chat Station said on 21 September that the iPhone 20 Pro and the iPhone 20 Pro Max are undergoing tests with larger screens, a quad-curved design and a smaller front camera cutout. Apple hasn't announced any of these specifics.

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The leak indicates that the iPhone 20 Pro might have a 6.41-inch screen, and the Pro Max could have a 6.96-inch display. It's larger than the 6.27-inch and 6.86-inch screens revealed on the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, respectively. The 2027 models are also rumoured to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the original iPhone, although Apple hasn't confirmed the name or release plans.

iPhone 20 Pro could get a 6.41-inch display According to Digital Chat Station, the iPhone 20 Pro is undergoing testing with a 6.41-inch display and a resolution of 2,686 × 1,236 pixels. The iPhone 20 Pro Max is said to be undergoing testing with a 6.96-inch screen with a resolution of 2,912 x 1,340 pixels.

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According to MacRumors, which first reported the leak, the current iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max have dimensions of 6.27 and 6.86 inches, respectively, which Apple rounded to 6.3 and 6.9 inches for marketing purposes. If these dimensions reach production, the Pro Max could be marketed as a 7-inch-class iPhone.

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Quad-curved glass design reportedly under testing According to MacRumors, Apple is experimenting with a quad-curved display with no border for the iPhone 20 Pro series. All four sides of the screen would be curved, and the screen's bezels wouldn't be the same size as the standard ones.

This comes despite another report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman earlier this August that Apple's iPhone 20th-anniversary model might feature glass on the front and rear, with the glass curving around the sides, creating a metal band in the middle.

Smaller Dynamic Island could replace larger cutout The latest leak also suggests a smaller Dynamic Island cutout. Rather than a bigger pill-shaped area, Apple might opt for a small punch-hole layout of the front-facing hardware.

However, there were earlier reports of under-display Face ID and the likely presence of an under-display camera for Apple's future iPhones as well. MacRumors said Apple may still be testing multiple approaches.

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iPhone 20 launch could come in 2027 It is believed that Apple will skip the iPhone 19 designation and jump straight from the iPhone 18 series to the iPhone 20 series for the 2027 anniversary line-up. Digital Chat Station said on Weibo that current supply-chain information points to the 2027 models being called the iPhone 20 series.

While the iPhone 20 Pro and Pro Max are anticipated to be available in September 2027, these are early-stage leaks. Apple has yet to confirm the devices, their design or when they will launch.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.