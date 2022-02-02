Flipkart is offering heavy discounts on the refurbished smartphones. The homegrown e-commerce portal is offering brands such as Apple , Samsung , Redmi and Google Pixel. So if you’re short on budget or needs it for your daily activities, online classes, etc, Flipkart is giving you that opportunity. Flipkart says that these refurbished smartphones go through 47 quality checks before being listed on the platform. The refurbished smartphones will be fully functional as well, claims Flipkart. You can get iPhone 6s and Pixel 3.

The sale for these refurbished phones will start tomorrow under the Flipkart’s Big Bachat Dhamaal sale. The sale is already live for the Plus members of the app.

Here are some of the refurbished smartphones available on Flipkart:

Apple iPhone 6s

The refurbished Rose Gold colour variant is available for only ₹13,699 in the 64GB format. It features a 4.7 inch Retina display with TouchID. The Apple iPhone 6s comes with a 12MP rear camera along with 5MP selfie lens. The iPhone 6s has A9 chipset to go with it. The 16GB iPhone 6s is selling at ₹11,499 on Flipkart. The Silver and Space Grey colour options are also available.

The Apple iPhone 6 will be available for ₹9,499 in the 16GB version.

Google Pixel 3

The refurbished Google Pixel 3 is selling at ₹11,499 on Flipkart. The 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage phone features a 5.4 inch FHD+ display. Google Pixel 3 sports dual front lenses of 8MP+8MP resolution. It gets a 12.2MP rear camera. The smartphone runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset along with 2,915mAh battery.

Smartphones from Samsung, Redmi, Nokia and other sellers are also available. Check the website and the availability at your PIN code before proceeding.

