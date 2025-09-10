Mint Explainer | iPhone Air: Are size-zero phones making a comeback?
Apple’s new iPhone Air marks a return to ultra-thin smartphones, with a sleek 5.6mm build and premium finish. The launch raises a key question: can “size-zero” phones carve a market in an era of larger screens, powerful cameras and heavy batteries?
Apple Inc. on Tuesday showcased its first new smartphone design in five years with the iPhone Air. Priced at ₹1.2 lakh in India, the smartphone is the third iteration of Apple’s experiments with iPhone formats—including a ‘mini’ iPhone that was built last in 2013, and a ‘Plus’ version that never really sold in big numbers.