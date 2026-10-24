iPhone Duo at ₹2.99 lakh sells out on Blinkit in 5 minutes; Is Apple's monthly lease worth it?

Apple’s first foldable smartphone, the iPhone Duo, sold out within five minutes of going on sale on quick-commerce platform Blinkit in Delhi-NCR on Friday, October 23, 2026. The device is available for ₹299,900 in India and hikes to ₹449,900 for the highest configuration. The rapid sellout drew comments on social media, with some users asking about the number of units available and others commenting that it was a sign of India's increased purchasing power.

Advertisement

The iPhone Duo debuted on Blinkit at 8:15 am yesterday, with all the units sold in just five minutes, Albinder Dhindsa, the founder of Blinkit, said on X. He further noted that Blinkit is on the path to getting more stock in the coming weeks but offered no idea about the quantity of the inventories sold. For those who are interested, meanwhile, the Upgrade leasing programme launched by Apple provides an alternative route to Apple's high-powered foldable handset to those who live in eligible markets by paying for the phone in monthly instalments.

Advertisement

iPhone Duo price in India and specifications The iPhone Duo comes in four storage sizes in India. The 256GB model costs ₹299,900, while the 512GB variant is priced at ₹324,900. The 1TB version costs ₹374,900, and the top-end 2TB model is priced at ₹449,900.

The phone has a 7.6-inch foldable screen inside and a 5.4-inch screen on the outside. Fitted with Apple's A20 Pro chip with a 48MP Dual Fusion camera system. It is also available with a titanium frame.

Apple upgrade offers monthly payments for iPhone Duo Leasing gives buyers an option other than paying the price upfront in markets where Apple Upgrade is offered. PCMag reports the price for the iPhone Duo to be $57.99 per month (around ₹5,100/month) for a 24-month lease and $82.99 per month (around ₹7,300/month) for a 12-month lease, at an indicative rate of ₹88/dollar.

Advertisement

However, these monthly payments do not include AppleCare+ coverage. Buyers must buy eligible protection separately so that they can factor in repair and accidental damage costs if they're going to opt for the leasing option.

Apple Upgrade, launched in partnership with buy-now-pay-later platform Klarna on July 28, allows eligible customers to return their device, purchase it at the end of the lease or upgrade to another product. Approval requires a credit check, and iPhones have to be paired with AT&T, T-Mobile or Verizon in the U.S.

Is leasing the iPhone Duo worth it? Leasing can lower upfront costs, but it doesn't mean that the buyer will actually be the owner of the telephone after paying off month after month. According to PCMag, 24 payments of $57.99 would total $1,391.76 (around ₹1.23 lakh). The $1,999 device would still have to be paid for an extra $607.24 (approx. ₹53,400), including applicable taxes, cover and other charges.

Advertisement

For Indian buyers, the reported US leasing prices should not be treated as an available financing offer in India.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.