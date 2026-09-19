iPhone Duo hinge needed extensive engineering, reveals Apple VP ahead of October 23 sale: ‘Feel solid, like a car door'

Apple unveiled its first foldable smartphone, the iPhone Duo, on September 9, with the device set to go on sale from October 23, and Hardware Engineering Vice President Tom Marieb has now shared details about the engineering behind its hinge, display and durability in an interview with TechRadar.

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Marieb said Apple put extensive engineering effort into fine-tuning the hinge's torque profile to give it a sturdy, premium feel when opened and closed. He explained that the company modified several mechanical properties of the hinge to achieve the intended experience.

“We really worked on the torque profile very heavily, and that means changing a lot of the mechanical properties of the hinge to have it feel solid, like a high-end automobile's car door, when you shut it. That was design intent, so people would have a feeling like, ‘Oh, it's okay. This is well crafted, and it's safe for me to use and not worry about it.'”

Apple's first foldable iPhone features a 7.6-inch inner display and a 5.4-inch outer screen. The company has also highlighted the precision engineering of the hinge, which contains more than 100 components, as part of its focus on durability and long-term reliability.

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‘When I see someone put a screen protector on their iPhone, it makes my skin crawl’: Marieb Apple has also paid close attention to the foldable display, particularly how noticeable the crease may become with prolonged use. The iPhone Duo uses a matte nano-texture coating intended to minimise glare and reflections, while Marieb cautioned users against applying third-party screen protectors, saying Apple invests heavily in the design and protection of its display glass.

Marieb urged users to “hold us accountable” for how the crease looks over the long term and explained that the matte nano-texture treatment is not merely an aesthetic choice. While conventional glossy screens can make changes in surface contours more apparent because of reflected light, the matte finish helps cut down reflections and makes potential crease visibility less prominent.

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“Personally, when I see someone put a screen protector on their iPhone, it makes my skin crawl, because we work so hard to make beautiful front screens. So we very much wanted to develop new coatings that could withstand [scratches], but also make sure that these coatings were wear-resistant as well," Marieb stated.

According to Marieb, Apple has considered both protection from sharp objects and the gradual deterioration caused by everyday handling when developing the display's surface. He noted that improving resistance in one area can create trade-offs elsewhere, making the choice of materials particularly important.

Marieb also outlined Apple's wider durability testing philosophy, saying the company evaluates its devices against conditions designed to represent roughly five years of real-world use. This approach, he said, goes beyond relying only on older military specifications or traditional testing methods.

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Marieb mentioned Ceramic Shield 2 was designed to balance protection against sharp scratches with resistance to the gradual wear that comes from everyday use. He noted that improving scratch resistance alone could reduce the material's ability to withstand long-term wear.

"We could have made it more scratch-resistant, but it would have been a little less wear-resistant. It's the long life we're looking for against both of those loads over time,” Marieb added.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X