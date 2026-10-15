iPhone Duo inner-screen repair costs $999, more than twice the Galaxy Z Fold 8's cost

Apple has revealed repair costs for its first foldable smartphone, the iPhone Duo, ahead of its US launch on October 23, 2026. The company will charge $999 for the inner display, and repairs for certain other types of damage could cost up to $1,499, according to MacRumors.

The repair fees are considerable for a device that costs $1,999. Meanwhile, Samsung's estimate for repairing the Galaxy Z Fold 8 in the United States is $419 to replace the inner screen, according to the company’s US repair pricing page. This indicates that the inner display repair price of the iPhone Duo is $580 higher than Samsung, suggesting the cost Apple could face to repair the foldable.

iPhone Duo repair costs without AppleCare+ Apple's repair estimates are that the iPhone Duo's inner display is $999 to replace, and damage classified as “other damage” is $1,499. The price of replacing the outer display is $379, while the rear camera and battery replacement fees are $229 each.

Apple will sell the repair of the back glass for $199 and the replacement of the removable nano-texture cover layer over the display screen for $49 if the glass is not damaged.

Here is the full list of repair charges without AppleCare+: Cover layer: $49

Back glass: $199

Battery service: $229

Rear camera: $229

Outer display: $379

Work area: $333

Inner display: $999

Other damage: $1,499 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 repairs cost less The Galaxy Z Fold 8 inner-screen replacement is priced at $419 in the US, while the inner-screen replacement on the iPhone Duo costs $999. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra's inner-screen repair costs $479. The Samsung screen module replacement includes additional connected components, and for the Fold 8, it's priced at $579; the Fold 8 Ultra is $ 639.

Samsung is also bringing a first-time repair of the Galaxy Z TriFold's inner screen to its refurbished lineup at a promotional price of $699.50. This is a limited first-repair special but is still $299.50 below the iPhone Duo's inner screen replacement.

AppleCare+ reduces iPhone Duo repair charges AppleCare+ offers a lower-cost option for accidental damage. Coverage for the iPhone Duo costs $19.99 per month, $199.99 annually or $399 upfront.

With AppleCare+, inner-display repairs and other accidental-damage repairs cost $99 each. Outer-display and back-glass repairs cost $29, and cover-layer replacement costs $19. If the battery has less than 80% of the original capacity, the battery service is free. A $149 fee applies to theft or loss claims.