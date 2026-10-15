iPhone Duo inner-screen repair costs $999, more than twice the Galaxy Z Fold 8's cost

Apple has revealed repair costs for its first foldable smartphone, the iPhone Duo, ahead of its US launch on October 23, 2026. The company will charge $999 for the inner display, and repairs for certain other types of damage could cost up to $1,499, according to MacRumors.

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The repair fees are considerable for a device that costs $1,999. Meanwhile, Samsung's estimate for repairing the Galaxy Z Fold 8 in the United States is $419 to replace the inner screen, according to the company’s US repair pricing page. This indicates that the inner display repair price of the iPhone Duo is $580 higher than Samsung, suggesting the cost Apple could face to repair the foldable.

iPhone Duo repair costs without AppleCare+ Apple's repair estimates are that the iPhone Duo's inner display is $999 to replace, and damage classified as “other damage” is $1,499. The price of replacing the outer display is $379, while the rear camera and battery replacement fees are $229 each.

Apple will sell the repair of the back glass for $199 and the replacement of the removable nano-texture cover layer over the display screen for $49 if the glass is not damaged.

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Here is the full list of repair charges without AppleCare+: Cover layer: $49

Back glass: $199

Battery service: $229

Rear camera: $229

Outer display: $379

Work area: $333

Inner display: $999

Other damage: $1,499 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 repairs cost less The Galaxy Z Fold 8 inner-screen replacement is priced at $419 in the US, while the inner-screen replacement on the iPhone Duo costs $999. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra's inner-screen repair costs $479. The Samsung screen module replacement includes additional connected components, and for the Fold 8, it's priced at $579; the Fold 8 Ultra is $ 639.

Samsung is also bringing a first-time repair of the Galaxy Z TriFold's inner screen to its refurbished lineup at a promotional price of $699.50. This is a limited first-repair special but is still $299.50 below the iPhone Duo's inner screen replacement.

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AppleCare+ reduces iPhone Duo repair charges AppleCare+ offers a lower-cost option for accidental damage. Coverage for the iPhone Duo costs $19.99 per month, $199.99 annually or $399 upfront.

With AppleCare+, inner-display repairs and other accidental-damage repairs cost $99 each. Outer-display and back-glass repairs cost $29, and cover-layer replacement costs $19. If the battery has less than 80% of the original capacity, the battery service is free. A $149 fee applies to theft or loss claims.

The iPhone Duo will go on pre-order on Friday, October 16, and will be released on October 23, 2026. The price of coverage will need to be balanced with the potential cost of repairing the foldable without coverage.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.