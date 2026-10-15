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iPhone Duo inner-screen repair costs $999, more than twice the Galaxy Z Fold 8's cost

Apple's iPhone Duo inner display replacement costs $999 in the US, while repairs for other damage can reach $1,499. Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 8 inner-screen repair costs $419. AppleCare+ cuts the iPhone Duo's accidental-damage repair fee to $99.

Pragya Singha Roy
Published15 Oct 2026, 10:15 AM IST
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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 vs iPhone Duo
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 vs iPhone Duo(File Photos)
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Apple has revealed repair costs for its first foldable smartphone, the iPhone Duo, ahead of its US launch on October 23, 2026. The company will charge $999 for the inner display, and repairs for certain other types of damage could cost up to $1,499, according to MacRumors.

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The repair fees are considerable for a device that costs $1,999. Meanwhile, Samsung's estimate for repairing the Galaxy Z Fold 8 in the United States is $419 to replace the inner screen, according to the company’s US repair pricing page. This indicates that the inner display repair price of the iPhone Duo is $580 higher than Samsung, suggesting the cost Apple could face to repair the foldable.

iPhone Duo repair costs without AppleCare+

Apple's repair estimates are that the iPhone Duo's inner display is $999 to replace, and damage classified as “other damage” is $1,499. The price of replacing the outer display is $379, while the rear camera and battery replacement fees are $229 each.

Apple will sell the repair of the back glass for $199 and the replacement of the removable nano-texture cover layer over the display screen for $49 if the glass is not damaged.

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Here is the full list of repair charges without AppleCare+:

  • Cover layer: $49
  • Back glass: $199
  • Battery service: $229
  • Rear camera: $229
  • Outer display: $379
  • Work area: $333
  • Inner display: $999
  • Other damage: $1,499

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 repairs cost less

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 inner-screen replacement is priced at $419 in the US, while the inner-screen replacement on the iPhone Duo costs $999. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra's inner-screen repair costs $479. The Samsung screen module replacement includes additional connected components, and for the Fold 8, it's priced at $579; the Fold 8 Ultra is $ 639.

Also Read | Nothing CEO Carl Pei calls Apple iPhone Duo a ‘waste of money’: Here’s why

Samsung is also bringing a first-time repair of the Galaxy Z TriFold's inner screen to its refurbished lineup at a promotional price of $699.50. This is a limited first-repair special but is still $299.50 below the iPhone Duo's inner screen replacement.

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AppleCare+ reduces iPhone Duo repair charges

AppleCare+ offers a lower-cost option for accidental damage. Coverage for the iPhone Duo costs $19.99 per month, $199.99 annually or $399 upfront.

With AppleCare+, inner-display repairs and other accidental-damage repairs cost $99 each. Outer-display and back-glass repairs cost $29, and cover-layer replacement costs $19. If the battery has less than 80% of the original capacity, the battery service is free. A $149 fee applies to theft or loss claims.

Also Read | iPhone 17 Pro under ₹1 lakh? Check Croma, Amazon and Flipkart festive offers

The iPhone Duo will go on pre-order on Friday, October 16, and will be released on October 23, 2026. The price of coverage will need to be balanced with the potential cost of repairing the foldable without coverage.

About the Author

Pragya Singha Roy

Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More

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