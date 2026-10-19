iPhone Duo vs iPhone 18 Pro/Pro Max: Check price, camera features, battery and display differences

The recently released series of iPhones have become a rage for smartphone enthusiasts, so much so that the phone's preorders opened on 16 October and within minutes the initial stock got sold out. Customers who are ordering the device from Apple's online store will have to wait till January 2027 to get their hands on the device.

Advertisement

This year, Apple has made changes to its launch schedule, with 2026 September being the first year to not see the launch of the base iPhone 18 model. This was mainly done to focus all attention on the iPhone Duo, which is the company's first foldable smartphone. The other two phones which released along with it are the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max.

Here we compare the key differences between the iPhone Duo and the iPhone 18 Pro Max:

1. Display: The iPhone duo comes with two displays. The one inside is the biggest screen on an iPhone yet - 7.6", while the outer display is 5.4".

The iPhone 18 Pro comes with a 6.3" display while the Pro Max version comes with a 6.9" display.

Advertisement

All three are Super Retina XDR displays while the iPhone Duo's folding display comes with nano-texture.

2. Frame: The iPhone Dupo has a titanium frame and hinge cover while the Pro models have aluminium unibodies. Notably, the iPhone Duo does not have an action button.

3. Battery: The iPhone Duo's battery has up to 31 hours of video playback while using the inner display and 44 hours while using the smaller outer display. The iPhone 18 Pro comes with up to 34 hours of video playback while the Pro Max version comes with up to 43 hours of video playback.

4. Camera: the iPhone Duo comes with a 12 MP Center Stage front camera while the 18 Pro comes with an 18MP Center Stage front camera.

Advertisement

The iPhone Duo has two cameras at the back while the Pro models have three cameras. While both have a 48MP Fusion Main camera and a 48MP Fusion Ultra Wide camera, the Pro models also come with a 48MP Fusion Telephoto camera.

The Pro models also have pro controls which the Duo does not.

The iPhone Duo has the Smart Take and Duo Preview features, which the Pro models lack.

The main camera of the Pro models have Apple Reference Image feature which the Duo does not.

The Pro models have .5x, 1x, 2x, 4x, and 8x zoom options while the iPhone Duo has only .5x, 1x, and 2x zoom options.

The Pro models also have variable aperture options, which the Duo does not.

Advertisement

5. Price: iPhone Duo: (256 GB: ₹2,99,990; 512 GB: ₹3,24,900; 1 TB: ₹3,74,900). Iphone 18 Pro: (256 Gb: ₹1,64,900; 512 GB: ₹1,89,900; 1 TB: ₹2,39,900). iPhone 18 Pro Max: (256 GFb: ₹1,79,900; 512 GB: ₹2,04,900; 1 TB: ₹2,54,900)

About the Author Sayak Basu Sayak Basu is a digital journalist with more than seven years of experience in covering general news, politics, science, cricket, and football. He bri...Read More ✕ Sayak Basu Sayak Basu is a digital journalist with more than seven years of experience in covering general news, politics, science, cricket, and football. He brings a sharp editorial eye and a keen attention to detail in the newsroom.



Sayak focuses on breaking stories, analysis of political and sporting events, and new scientific research that is pushing the limits of civilisation.



He has earlier worked for publications like NewsBytes, Cinemaholic, Zacks Investment Research, and Deccan Herald. Sayak currently serves as an Assistant Editor at Livemint where he runs daily news operations.



Sayak has a master's degree in English Literature from Jadavpur University, Kolkata.



Based out of Bengaluru, he has a keen interest in world cinema, literature, sports, and music.